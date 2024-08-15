The African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) Police Commissioner, Hillary Sao Kanu has concluded a tour of Jubaland and South West State where she launched water projects for police officers and local communities.

During the visit, Commissioner of Police (CP) Kanu launched the commencement of solar-powered water projects at Bakiin Police Post in Baidoa and the Jubaland Police Headquarters in Kismayo.

“The construction of these boreholes will meet the water needs of the Somali Police Force (SPF) and the local community. The project aims to create a healthy environment for the SPF to efficiently perform their duties,” said CP Kanu in Baidoa.

She emphasised that the projects are crucial for strengthening police-community partnerships, which are critical in the peacebuilding process.

“There is a need for effective communication and shared intelligence between the police and community. I believe this project will enhance the much-needed collaboration,” she added.

Acknowledging the significance of Quick Impact Projects (QIPs) in empowering SPF officers to effectively perform their duties, CP Kanu underscored ATMIS’s commitment to improving the lives of local Somalis.

“These projects are crucial in improving the lives of the host nation. ATMIS has previously undertaken Quick Impact Projects, including hospitals and schools. We have started with the water project because water is life,” said CP Kanu.

Funded by the Kazakhstan Government, the Bakiin water project in the Bay region will be implemented within 60 days. The 10,000-liter facility will serve the Bakiin Police Station and the surrounding community, including Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from the neighbouring Hannan and Towfiq IDP camps.

“It is important that the water project also serves the community, as this will help create a strong bond between the police and the civilian population,” CP Kanu said.

During the tour, CP Kanu met Jubaland Police Commissioner, Col. Sadiq Mohamed Dhogor, and Bay Regional Police Commander, Col. Amin Mohamed Osman, to discuss ways of strengthening cooperation between ATMIS and the Somali Security Forces.

Col. Dhogor expressed his gratitude to the ATMIS Police Commissioner for supporting strengthened institutional capacity of the Somali Police Force (SPF) in training and mentorship programmes.

“With the increasing needs, particularly in newly liberated areas such as Buula Haji, where approximately 5,000 families reside, the demand for police services is significant,” said Col. Dhogor.

“Today, we received support for several projects, including the construction of solar-powered facilities and essential equipment. Additionally, we have received assurances for further support to enhance other police stations within the state.”

Col. Osman commended ATMIS for increasing access to water in the region.

“We are grateful to ATMIS for this project and for always coming to the aid of the Somali people. The water will benefit all of us, including our livestock. We also commit to taking care of it once the project is complete,” he said.

CP Kanu also toured Baidoa Central Police Station and ATMIS base, where she was received by Deputy Sector Three Commander, Col. Seboka Bekele.

The ATMIS Commissioner further held a meeting with the newly deployed Ghana Formed Police Unit (FPU) contingent and commended them for their immense contribution to developing the capacity of the SPF and stabilizing the Bay region.