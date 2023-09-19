The African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), has praised the Sierra Leone Formed Police Unit (FPU) on the completion of its tour of duty.

“This day holds profound importance for ATMIS Police as it serves as a moment of reflection, celebrating the remarkable achievements of the Sierra Leone Police Formed Unit throughout their tour of duty here in Somalia, particularly in Jubaland State,” said ATMIS Police Commissioner, Hillary Sao Kanu.

Commissioner of Police (CP) Kanu was speaking at the passing out medal award ceremony for 157 officers in Kismayo on Monday.

The ceremony was attended by ATMIS Sector Six Deputy Commander, Col. Tesit Nightie, and Lower Juba Police Commissioner Col. Sadiq Mohamed Dhogor and other dignitaries.

CP Kanu applauded the officers for their “unwavering commitment and selfless service” towards the implementation of the mission’s mandate.

Reflecting on Sierra Leone’s 11 years of conflict and the role AU countries played in securing peace and security, CP Kanu said the West African nation was “in a reciprocal gesture, upholding the cause of peace and humanity by extending our support to our brothers in Somalia.”

“This is a remarkable day for Sierra Leone, as we stand united in our support for the peace endeavours in Somalia,” she added.

Col. Mohamed thanked the officers for maintaining cordial relations with the regional officers, which had substantially contributed to the ongoing peacebuilding process in Jubaland state.

“For the last two years, ATMIS has implemented significant capacity-building projects for our police officers including mentorship, and rehabilitation of police stations among others,” said Col. Mohamed.

The FPUs support Somali Police in maintaining security by providing VIP escort and protecting and securing key government installations and high-level events among other tasks. They also provide security for the Individual Police Officers (IPOs) to do mentoring and training for the Somali Police Force.

ATMIS FPU contributing countries include Nigeria, Uganda, Ghana, and Sierra Leone.