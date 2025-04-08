The African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) strongly condemns Sunday’s attack on its soldiers by Al Shabaab militants in Buurane village, Mahaday district of Hirshabelle State.

The AU troops were clearing a landing area for a helicopter when they came under attack. The brave soldiers responded effectively repelling the attackers and eliminating one militant.

“The cowardly act of using roadside bombs will not deter our resolve to ensure Somalia achieves long lasting peace its people have been yearning for,” said the Acting Head of AUSSOM, Sivuyile Bam.

“We will continue supporting the Federal Government and Somali Security Forces in their operations against Al Shabaab and other illegal armed groups.”

Mr. Bam commended the AUSSOM Burundian troops for their swift response in repulsing the militants and minimising casualties.

He wished a speedy recovery to AUSSOM soldiers injured in the attack.