The African Union Sports Council (AUSC) is delighted to announce the launch of its brand-new website, which provides visitors with a user-friendly and informative experience. The website can be accessed at https://sportscouncil.au.int .

The AUSC website has been created to reflect its mission, vision, and commitment to promoting sports excellence and development across the African continent.

With a fresh, modern design and user-friendly navigation, users will find exploring and accessing valuable information about our programs, initiatives, events, and resources easier.

Premium content on the platform will focus on Sports for Development, using sports as a tool to foster African Union developmental goals enshrined in the African Union grand vision the AGENDA 2063, “The Africa We Want.” The website also has a section dedicated to the organization’s pinnacle nations sports tournament, the African Games, that the African Union owns on behalf of its Member States.

Visitors to AUSC's website can easily stay up-to-date on African sports news, events, and programs through a user-friendly section featuring upcoming events, conferences, workshops, and other activities.

The AUSC website features engaging multimedia content, including photos, videos, and articles that highlight the AUSC’s achievements, partnerships, and impact on the sports community.

The new website follows a responsive design that adapts seamlessly to various devices and screen sizes, ensuring an optimal viewing experience for users whether they access the site from a desktop, tablet, or smartphone.

The website integrates seamlessly with AUSC's social media platforms, allowing visitors’ direct access to AUCS’s content and enabling engagement on various platforms. “We are thrilled to introduce the new AUSC website, a valuable resource for athletes, sports enthusiasts, Member States, AUSC Regions, partners, and stakeholders across the continent.," said Dr. Decius Chipande, Coordinator, AU Sports Council. “Our aim was to build an interactive online platform that showcases the liveliness of African sports and fosters valuable interaction among sports enthusiasts."

While the essential elements of the website are now live, our commitment to continuous improvement means that we will be adding additional features and functionalities in the coming months to further enhance the user experience and provide valuable resources to our audience.