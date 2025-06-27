The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, extends his warmest congratulations to the Government and people of the Republic of Madagascar on the occasion of their Independence Day.
This historic day marks the resilience, unity, and determination of the Malagasy people in their pursuit of freedom and self-determination. As you celebrate this milestone, we honor the sacrifices of your forebearers and reaffirm our shared commitment to peace, prosperity, and continental integration under Agenda 2063.
Madagascar’s rich cultural heritage, biodiversity, and vibrant spirit continue to inspire Africa and the world. The African Union remains steadfast in supporting your nation’s development aspirations and fostering deeper collaboration for a brighter future.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union (AU).