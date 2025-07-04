African Union (AU)


The Chairperson of the African Union Commission H.E. @ymahmoudali received H.E. Mahamat Ali Hassan, Ambassador of Chad to Ethiopia&Permanent Representative to the AU this morning. They discussed the political&humanitarian situation in the Sahel&Sudan, and the need for a diplomatic solution to these situations.

The Chairperson expressed appreciation for Chad’s contributions&support to the African Union.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union (AU).