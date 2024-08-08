The Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (SRCC) for Somalia, Ambassador Mohamed El-Amine Souef, on Wednesday, visited the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) personnel, admitted to various hospitals in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi.

The SRCC was accompanied by ATMIS Force Commander Lt. Gen. Sam Kavuma and other senior officials from Mission Headquarters in Mogadishu.

“The patients are getting good treatment and the medical team is taking care of them. Some of them will be discharged very soon, and we are very glad to go back to Mogadishu with this positive message,” said Ambassador Souef at Nairobi Hospital.

The ATMIS personnel are receiving specialised medical treatment and support in Kenyan hospitals after being evacuated from Somalia.

Ambassador Souef wished the patients a speedy recovery and thanked them for their commitment to peace and security in Somalia.

The Head of ATMIS also acknowledged the significant contributions of the Troop Contributing Countries (TCCs) of Uganda, Ethiopia, Djibouti, Kenya, and Burundi in Somalia’s stabilisation efforts.

“It is very important to highlight that we are in Somalia for the peace, security, and stability of this African country,” he added.

Lt. Gen. Kavuma recognised and appreciated the doctors and hospital management for their efforts in treating the patients.

“Today we visited six remaining patients, they are receiving excellent care, and they will be discharged from the hospital very soon. We are impressed and thankful to the doctors, coordinators, and other officers at this hospital for the job well done,” said Lt. Gen. Kavuma.

The SRCC and the Force Commander also paid a courtesy call to the Eastern African Standby Force (EASF), a major player in promoting peace and security in the Eastern Africa region.

“This is a follow-up from what we started [with ATMIS] because we realized that we are working to achieve the same goal, which is peace and security, and we do appreciate the briefing that we got from the Head of Mission and his team,” said the Director of EASF, Brig. (Rtd) Paul Kahuria Njema.