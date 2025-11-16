The Chairperson of the African Union Commission warmly welcomes the signature of the Doha Framework for a Comprehensive Peace Agreement between the Government of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and the AFC/M23. This landmark step represents a significant advance toward restoring stability, rebuilding trust, and addressing the root causes of conflict in eastern DRC.

The Chairperson commends the parties for demonstrating courage, political will, and commitment to dialogue. He further expresses deep appreciation to the State of Qatar for its constructive facilitation and steadfast support to the peace process, as well as to the United States of America who has accompanied these efforts.

In the same context, the Chairperson equally commends the prominent role of H.E. Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé, President of the Council of Togo, the AU designated Mediator for the conflict in Eastern part of DRC, as well as the important role of the Panel of the five AU facilitators for the DRC peace process.

The African Union urges all stakeholders to uphold the letter and spirit of the Framework, ensure its timely and faithful implementation including through the timely conclusion of the six follow-on protocols.

The Chairperson reiterates the African Union’s unwavering commitment to proactively continue engaging and supporting the Doha Process and Washington track with a view to lay the foundation for lasting peace and stability in the DRC.

The Chairperson reaffirms the AU’s continued support to all initiatives aimed at fostering peace, security, reconciliation, and development across the Great Lakes region.