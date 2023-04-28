African Union (AU)


The Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, appeals to the neighbouring states of Sudan and the international community to speedily extend humanitarian support to civilians fleeing the conflict in Sudan.

The Chairperson of the Commission continues to monitor with growing grave concern, the plight of civilians caught up in the deadly conflict in Sudan. The Chairperson renews the call on Sudan’s neighbours, relevant regional and global agencies to facilitate the transit and safety of civilians crossing their borders without impediment.

The Chairperson reiterates his appeal to the Sudan Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces to immediately agree on a permanent ceasefire to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian assistance to Sudanese in dire need.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union (AU).