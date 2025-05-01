An agreement was signed on Wednesday in Rabat, under which the Kingdom's capital will host the headquarters of the African Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (AFROSAI).

The agreement, inked by Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates Mr. Nasser Bourita and Secretary General of AFROSAI, First President of the Court of Audit Mrs. Zineb El Adaoui, specifies the Organization's operational framework in the Kingdom, its commitments and the privileges granted to its headquarters.

The signing of this agreement follows the election of Morocco's Court of Accounts as Secretary General and host institution of AFROSAI's permanent headquarters, at the Organization's General Assembly held in Tripoli, Libya, on December 4-6, 2024.

By hosting the headquarters of AFROSAI, Morocco, the crossroads of several regional and sub-regional representations working for promoting the African continent and the well-being of its peoples, is demonstrating firm commitment to foster all aspects of the rule of law. This is particularly with regard to supreme audit of public finances, to portraying its efforts in the framework of cooperative ties with African countries in terms of exchanging experience and expertise, and to sharing best practices in this field.

In addition, this agreement constitutes a strategic lever to strengthen the Court of Audit's cooperation with its counterparts on an African scale, in line with the enlightened vision of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, and to reiterate the Kingdom's steadfast commitment to promoting South-South cooperation in all fields, making it an absolute priority.

This cooperation will contribute to improving the performance of audit institutions, bolstering institutional and professional capacities, and enshrining ongoing cooperation between African supreme audit institutions.

It will further support the establishment of solid institutions, promoting transparency and good governance, in order to respond optimally to the needs of populations and achieve sustainable social and economic growth across the continent.