Africa’s sovereign wealth funds (SWFs) are increasingly being positioned as active financiers of the continent’s mining sector and a vital tool for unlocking its over $8.5 trillion in untapped mineral resources. With combined assets now exceeding $164 billion, SWFs are emerging as a potential counterweight to volatile international capital, particularly as geopolitical risk reshapes global investment flows.

SWFs are no longer passive investors but are increasingly positioning themselves as active partners in mining development, with countries scaling up SWF participation to reduce reliance on external financing, accelerate exploration, enable local beneficiation and integrate artisanal and small-scale mining into formal value chains.

One of the clearest examples of this shift is in East Africa. Ethiopian Investment Holdings - with assets exceeding $45 billion - is playing a central role in advancing mining-led industrialization. In 2026, the fund signed an agreement with the country’s Ministry of Mines to invest in potash development, targeting fertilizer production amid rising global demand. It is also partnering with RUSAL on a $1 billion aluminum smelter, anchoring downstream beneficiation capacity.

Similar case studies are being seen in West Africa. In Senegal, FONSIS is co-investing in the country’s first gold refinery alongside Société des Mines du Sénégal - a move aimed at strengthening local value addition while integrating artisanal miners into formal supply chains. Guinea also plans to launch a sovereign wealth fund in 2026, leveraging revenues from the $20 billion Simandou iron ore project and signaling a strategic shift toward reinvesting resource wealth into long-term national development.

Meanwhile, Angola’s Fundo Soberano de Angola is backing economic diversification through mining investments, including equity participation in Pensana’s Longonjo rare earth project - expected to supply up to 5% of global magnet metals once operational.

As frontier and established mining jurisdictions compete for global capital, SWFs offer a stable, long-term funding source capable of accelerating project deployment while aligning with domestic development goals. This role becomes most critical in capital-intensive markets where scale, infrastructure requirements and long development timelines continue to deter traditional private investment.

For instance, as the Democratic Republic of the Congo seek to unlock an estimated $24 trillion in untapped resources, regional SWFs could support project development by offering alternative sources of finance. Similarly, as South Africa targets to raise R2 trillion over the next five years to unlock its critical minerals potential, SWFs could play a catalytic role in achieving this goal.

Against this backdrop, the African Mining Week Conference and Exhibition - Africa’s most influential mining conference scheduled for October 14–16 in Cape Town - will position SWFs as a critical bridge between Africa’s mineral wealth and long-term industrial capital. The event will convene SWFs, project developers, investors and policymakers through high-level panels, deal-making platforms and project showcases - designed to accelerate partnerships and unlock financing for the next generation of mining projects.