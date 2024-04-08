The African Legal Support Facility (ALSF) has appointed Akere Muna, an eminent lawyer and international legal consultant, as Goodwill Ambassador, marking a new chapter in its commitment to build sustainable legal capacity on the African continent.

Muna was appointed by the Governing Council of the ALSF for a term of three years - a first time in the history of the young institution.

A renowned lawyer and committed to fighting corruption, Muna will assist ALSF in mobilising resources to make its services accessible to its member countries. His vast network and expertise are expected to inspire other leading figures on the continent to engage alongside ALSF in its pan-African ambitions.

The ALSF was created in 2008 by the African Development Bank, to support African countries in negotiating complex debt and natural resources and investment transactions. The organisation plays a crucial role in levelling the legal playing field for African nations and their counterparties and is uniquely positioned to restore fairness in the exploitation of the continent's natural resources and to assist African countries to effectively manage their sovereign debt.

Muna’s reputation as an an activist lawyer has been built on decades of experience with many major African institutions and causes. He is a former president of the Pan African Lawyers Union (PALU), the Cameroon Bar Association, and the Economic, Social and Cultural Council of the African Union. He is the founder of Transparency International Cameroon and a former vice-chair of Transparency International’s global board.

Muna’s vast experience includes being a former member of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Advisory Group for Sub-Saharan Africa and the first ever Commissioner of the Sanctions Commission of the African Development Bank. As international legal consultant, he has advised many African countries on governance and anti-corruption, including the governments of Togo and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Commenting on the appointment, ALSF Chairperson, Stephane Mousset, said: “With Muna by our side, we strengthen our front in terms of our ability to generate goodwill and support in favour of the Facility in its efforts to accomplish its unique mandate. His vision, network and wealth of experience will not only reinforce the ALSF’s management but also benefit our beneficiaries and partners through the institutionalization of a constructive dialogue”.

Muna said: “I understand the scale of the task that awaits me, and I am ready to tackle it with all the necessary commitment and rigour. Our unity and solidarity will allow us to succeed in making a significant difference in the protection of Africa's legal interests”.

To date ALSF has approved more than $120 million in funding for more than 300 projects across 50 African countries. These initiatives cover critical areas such as creditor disputes, debt restructuring and complex contract negotiation, and have resulted in savings and public revenues estimated at around $15 billion. The ALSF’s intervention have also facilitated private investments of around USD 20 billion, while providing relevant training for more than 12,500 African legal professionals and government officials.

Under its current ambitious Medium-Term Strategy 2023-2027, the ALSF is expanding its activities to deepen the impact of its interventions. In 2023, the ALSF approved 45 new advisory services and capacity-building projects, totalling about $16 million.

After an initial fourteen year term, the ALSF Governing Council extended the term of the organisation for an additional 14 years up to 2036, reflecting the institution’s commitment to intensify and broaden its impact on the continent.

About the ALSF:

The ALSF was established in 2008 as an international organization hosted by the African Development Bank. Its specific mandate is to assist African governments with legal and technical support in negotiating complex commercial transactions, litigation, capacity building, public private partnerships (PPPs), energy, minerals and natural resources, and sovereign finance.

