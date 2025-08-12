African Infrastructure Investment Managers (AIIM) Investment Director and Head of Investment Strategy, Ed Stumpf, will participate in the upcoming African Mining Week (AMW) – the continent’s leading platform for mining and investment dialogue – taking place from October 1–3, 2025, at the Cape Town International Conference Center.

Stumpf will join a high-level panel discussion on “The Investor Perspective – Financing Africa’s Mineral Industrialization,” unpacking trends and strategies that enable the transition from raw mineral extraction to value-added processing across the continent. His participation reflects AIIM’s ongoing commitment to infrastructure development as a catalyst for long-term, sustainable mining growth in Africa.

AMW serves as a premier platform for exploring the full spectrum of mining opportunities across Africa. The event is held alongside the African Energy Week: Invest in African Energies 2025 conference from October 1-3 in Cape Town.

With over two decades of experience deploying capital into essential infrastructure, AIIM has played a pivotal role in enabling mining and industrial operations through investments in energy, logistics and transport. In February 2025, AIIM launched the African Transition Acceleration Fund (https://apo-opa.co/41DlgB8), a strategic vehicle aimed at closing the continent’s energy transition financing gap. The fund targets private sector investment across clean power, sustainable transport and related sectors that either support mining or rely on critical raw materials from it.

Among AIIM’s current projects (https://apo-opa.co/4mfIbei), the 140 MW Umsinde Emoyeni Wind Farm in South Africa’s Western Cape will supply renewable energy to mining firm Sibanye-Stillwater under a 20-year power purchase agreement, with completion expected by late 2026. AIIM is also developing the 144 MW Khangela Wind Facility, which will provide power to Richards Bay Minerals, reducing its carbon emissions by approximately 470,000 tons annually and covering 26% of its energy demand. In Ghana, through its subsidiary Cenpower Generation, AIIM is advancing the Kpone Independent Power Plant, strengthening energy security in one of Africa’s largest gold producers.

AIIM is also expanding its logistics capabilities to support mining operations through partnerships and acquisitions. Collaborations with RATP Group and Alstom aim to modernize South Africa’s passenger and freight rail networks (https://apo-opa.co/4mBaB1U), enhancing the transportation of bulk minerals such as platinum group metals. Additionally, AIIM has acquired a minority interest in Incorp (https://apo-opa.co/4fCwUSO), an integrated logistics company managing critical port and storage assets in Kenya and Uganda.

As African nations push for sustainable mining growth supported by robust infrastructure, AMW provides a vital platform for AIIM and other investors to connect with key stakeholders and accelerate the continent’s mineral industrialization journey. The conference runs alongside African Energy Week: Invest in African Energies 2025, offering a comprehensive view of Africa’s energy and mining sectors.