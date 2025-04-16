The African Farmout Forum will return to African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies in 2025, offering a collaborative platform for international oil companies, national oil companies and upstream regulators to present their projects and block opportunities to a global audience. Led by global energy advisor Moyes&Co; independent A&D advisor Envoi Limited; and oil and gas asset platform FarmoutAngel, the forum serves as the premier platform to secure partnerships and deals across Africa’s upstream sector.

Over the years, the African Farmout Forum has played a vital role in facilitating farm-in agreements in both emerging and mature hydrocarbon markets. During the 2024 edition, promoted blocks spanned across Somalia, Morocco, Ghana, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Equatorial Guinea, Namibia, Cameroon, São Tomé and Príncipe, Angola, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Senegal, with two additional onshore blocks presented in Timor-Leste. An even wider range of opportunities is anticipated in 2025 as operators seek capital and technical expertise to advance new projects.

AEW: Invest in African Energies is the platform of choice for project operators, financiers, technology providers and government, and has emerged as the official place to sign deals in African energy. Visit http://www.AECWeek.com for more information about this exciting event.

Africa’s upstream oil and gas sector is entering a new growth phase. According to the African Energy Chamber’s (AEC) State of African Energy 2025 Outlook, upstream capital expenditure is projected to reach $43 billion in 2025, climbing to $54 billion by 2030. West and North Africa are set to lead this surge, accounting for half of the total spend.

While offshore developments have led investment since 2023, the outlook suggests a balancing trend, with onshore and offshore spending expected to converge as interest grows in underexplored onshore acreage. Notable hotspots include North Africa, where Egypt and Algeria are witnessing heavy-capital flows; West Africa, with a surge in spending in Ivory Coast; and Southern Africa, led by markets such as Namibia – targeting first oil by 2029 – and Angola. An uptick in spending has also been registered in Zimbabwe (onshore) and South Africa (offshore).

Amid this growth, Africa’s M&A activity is gaining momentum. The first half of 2024 saw M&A deals surpass 2023 totals, with $12.7 billion in deals by July. With approximately $16 billion worth of assets holding over three billion barrels of oil equivalent resources currently on the market, African upstream M&A activity is expected to remain robust through 2025.

The 2024/2025 period will also see more than 11 licensing rounds launched across the continent as governments aim to sustain or expand production. In North Africa, Libya launched a 22-block bid round in April 2025 as part of a strategy to boost oil output to two million barrels per day. Egypt recently closed submissions for its 12-block licensing round covering the Mediterranean and Nile Delta regions, while Algeria has extended the deadline for its latest round – offering six onshore blocks – to June 2025.

In West Africa, Mauritania is expected to auction 15 offshore blocks in 2025 while Liberia has 29 offshore blocks on offer as part of a direct negotiation round. In southern Africa, Angola is preparing to launch its 2025 licensing round, while Namibia has introduced a new open-door licensing system to encourage exploration. Tanzania is promoting 24 oil and gas blocks, while South Africa is on track to open new offshore and onshore acreage in 2025.

These rounds signal a wealth of new farm-in and partnership prospects, with the African Farmout Forum positioned to highlight the continent’s most promising hydrocarbon basins. Featuring 7-minute deal pitches, a wall of farmouts and curated networking opportunities, the forum will catalyze upstream investment and deal-making in Africa.

“The African Farmout Forum has become a strategic platform for companies to engage, foster partnerships and sign deals. By offering insight into strategic blocks, emerging basins and upcoming farm-in opportunities, the forum promotes collaboration at Africa’s largest energy event,” states Tomás C. Gerbasio, VP Commercial and Strategic Engagement at the AEC.