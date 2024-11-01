As part of its commitment to advancing meaningful social change, African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energy 2024 is pleased to announce that attendees will have the unique opportunity to join the Black Impact Foundation (BIF) through the African Energy Chamber’s (https://EnergyChamber.org/) exclusive Corporate Foundation Membership program. BIF offers an unparalleled platform for businesses looking to demonstrate leadership in diversity, equity and inclusion, as well as a commitment to supporting global Black communities. Membership in BIF is more than just a symbolic gesture; it is an active investment in creating lasting, positive change and aligning with the values of empowerment, corporate responsibility and social equity.

Joining the BIF provides AEW: Invest in African Energy 2024 delegates with access to a variety of benefits tailored to elevate their corporate social responsibility profile, enhance networking with industry leaders and access specialized resources. BIF membership connects organizations with a global network dedicated to the advancement of Black communities, strengthening companies’ brand reputation among stakeholders who prioritize social impact and corporate integrity.

AEW: Invest in African Energy is the platform of choice for project operators, financiers, technology providers and government, and has emerged as the official place to sign deals in African energy. Visit www.AECWeek.com for more information about this exciting event.

The Corporate Foundation Membership program offers three distinct tiers – Bronze, Silver and Gold – each providing progressively enhanced benefits to enable deeper levels of engagement with the Foundation and its mission. Bronze Membership offers an entry point for companies seeking to make an initial commitment to BIF’s work, providing valuable recognition opportunities without a substantial financial commitment. As a Bronze Member, companies will be featured on the BIF website, gaining visibility as a responsible supporter. Additionally, Bronze Members receive a BIF Supporter badge for use in marketing materials, access to quarterly Foundation newsletters and an invitation to participate in BIF’s Members Council, enabling them to contribute to the Foundation’s strategic direction. Bronze Members are also invited to annual networking events, creating spaces for dialogue and connection with other corporate and community leaders.

Silver Membership builds upon the Bronze-level offerings and is suited for organizations looking for greater involvement and recognition. In addition to Bronze benefits, Silver Members receive customized social impact content, which can be used internally to highlight their commitment. They are provided with two VIP invitations to the BIF flagship annual summit, offering exposure to global thought leaders and industry pioneers. Silver Membership also unlocks access to custom partnership opportunities and co-branding possibilities for local events, as well as invitations to exclusive webinars and workshops. Executive representation is encouraged, with opportunities for senior leaders to speak at BIF events and drive visibility within a network dedicated to social progress.

Gold Membership represents the highest level of engagement, aimed at companies committed to shaping the future for global Black communities. Gold Members benefit from all Silver-level privileges along with prominent placement in BIF’s communications, including spotlights in newsletters, on the website and across social media. Additional VIP access to the BIF’s flagship events allows Gold Members to participate in private roundtables with high-profile leaders, where they can collaborate on initiatives of national or global impact. Gold Members also have the opportunity to engage their employees in BIF-supported volunteer, mentorship or educational programs, fostering a workplace culture of social responsibility and direct involvement in the Foundation’s mission.

"We are proud to offer AEW 2024 attendees an exclusive opportunity to join the Black Impact Foundation, an organization that drives meaningful social impact and supports the advancement of Black communities globally. By aligning with BIF, our delegates can not only enhance their brand’s commitment to social equity and corporate responsibility, but also engage with a community of like-minded leaders committed to building a more inclusive and sustainable future," says NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.

By joining the BIF, AEW: Invest in African Energy 2024 attendees can leverage this partnership to enhance their reputation as leaders in social equity, connect with influential networks and contribute meaningfully to the empowerment of Black communities worldwide. For AEW: Invest in African Energy 2024 delegates seeking to demonstrate a commitment to impactful, sustainable change, the BIF Corporate Membership offers a powerful platform to make a difference.