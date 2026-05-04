The African Energy Week (AEW) Conference and Exhibition - taking place October 12-16 in Cape Town - will host the first-ever AI and Data Center Track, positioning the continent at the intersection of digital infrastructure expansion and energy system transformation. Led by the African Energy Chamber (AEC) (www.EnergyChamber.org), the track is designed as a platform to align policymakers, investors and technology players around a unified strategy for scaling power generation through data-driven demand. As Africa moves to strengthen energy security, the upcoming track will demonstrate how AI-driven investments can support the continent as it strives to make energy poverty history.

The introduction of the AI and Data Center Track reflects a structural shift that is already underway across global energy markets. Data centers - driven by artificial intelligence, cloud computing and digital services - are rapidly becoming one of the largest sources of incremental electricity demand. Globally, the demand for uninterruptible power supply for IT equipment alone is forecast to reach 249 GW by 2030, with total installed capacity expected to climb to 374 GW.

While the penetration of data centers in Africa has been comparably slower, investment is gradually increasing in these areas. South Africa is leading the continent’s data center expansion, with cloud zones from Microsoft and AWS already live and Google expected to follow. Kenya has around 40 MW of IT load capacity and a projected 30% CAGR through 2028. Despite this progress, more investment is required to keep up with the pace of Africa’s digital evolution. Notably, data usage is expected to quadruple per mobile by 2028, while generative AI and machine learning are impacting demand.

While Europe has serviced much of Africa’s digital demand, rising latency requirements and growing data sovereignty regulations are motivating a shift to domestic data centers - strengthening the investment case even further. This comes as African energy demand continues to rise and is projected to more than double by 2040. In this context, Africa represents both a frontier market and a strategic opportunity - and a region where energy demand growth can be shaped, rather than retrofitted, around emerging digital infrastructure.

“Africa has a unique opportunity to leapfrog legacy systems by aligning its energy growth with the digital economy. Data centers and AI are not just consumers of power – they are catalysts for investment, innovation and access. If we structure this correctly, we are not just powering servers; we are powering economies and closing the energy access gap at scale. We will start a data center and AI revolution in Cape Town,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman, AEC.

The AEW 2026 AI and Data Center Track positions Africa’s digital evolution as an anchor for the continent’s energy expansion. The opportunities are two-fold. Firstly, these centers require large volumes of reliable, uninterrupted electricity, therefore creating predictable and bankable demand for energy investors. Secondly, they strengthen the case for new generation capacity and grid expansion, strengthening national energy systems and introducing affordable sources of power to local markets.

This is where the AEC’s platform is attempting to reframe the narrative. Rather than treating data centers as isolated infrastructure projects, the new track positions them as anchor demand capable of unlocking large-scale power generation. Showcasing the AEC’s innovative mindset, the platform will also tackle regulatory and fiscal frameworks, with the Chamber working with governments to implement the right kind of policies that will drive data center, AI and energy expansion. The Chamber has already engaged world class companies to develop the platform, ensuring compliance and alignment with industry dynamics.

By embedding the AI and data center agenda within AEW 2026, the AEC is effectively integrating digital infrastructure into mainstream energy discourse. As global energy demand becomes increasingly shaped by digital infrastructure, Africa is positioning itself to capture that demand – and, in doing so, reshape its own energy trajectory.