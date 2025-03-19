The African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies conference has officially launched its 2025 program, covering strategic topics from upstream oil and gas to downstream infrastructure and distribution to the energy transition, power industry, energy finance and more. The program offers insight into what this year’s edition will offer, as industry leaders, global investors, major operators and think-tanks convene in Cape Town to discuss Positioning Africa as the Next Global Energy Champion.

As the largest event of its kind in Africa, AEW: Invest in African Energies serves as a vital platform to sign deals and drive energy projects forward. This year’s event offers an expanded program, featuring a variety of stages covering the entire energy value chain. Additional features include pre-conference workshops, a deal room, the return of the African Farmout Forum, technical hubs, fireside chats and more. The Just Energy Transition concert returns to kick off the week while the African Energy Awards&Gala Dinner celebrates movers and shakers in African energy.

One of the highlights of this year’s conference is the G20 Energy Leaders Roundtable, which comes as South Africa hosts the 20th meeting of the G20 group this year. A series of country spotlights will also take place during the course of the week, covering markets such as South Africa, Senegal, Equatorial Guinea, Namibia and the Republic of Congo, as well as an OPEC roundtable featuring major OPEC-producers. A BRICS roundtable will examine the impact the group has on Africa’s energy future while a COP 30 roundtable will discuss Africa’s position ahead of the conference this year.

Africa’s energy sector is more attractive than ever, as regulatory reforms, ambitious policies and long-term development strategies continue to entice spending. Total capital expenditure for the oil and gas industry alone is estimated to reach $43 billion in 2025, with spending set to reach $54 billion by 2030. AEW: Invest in African Energies 2025 features an energy finance stage, with discussions covering the African Energy Bank; investment trends in Africa and reducing barriers to entry. The stage will unpack Mergers&Acquisitions; financing cross-border projects; energy access and equity, among other topics.

As one of the final frontiers for oil and gas exploration, Africa is seeing a plethora of projects advance. West Africa is projected to lead oil and gas spending in 2025, accounting for over 50% of the continent’s total expenditure. While established producers such as Nigeria remain dominant, emerging producers such as Senegal and Mauritania are attracting high levels of investment. In Southern Africa, Namibia targets first oil by 2029 while South Africa seeks to unlock discoveries in both its offshore basins and onshore shale prospects. Zimbabwe targets onshore gas production while Mozambique advances its pipeline of large-scale LNG projects. AEW: Invest in African Energies Upstream E&P Forum will examine the continent’s exploration hotspots. Panels include onshore and shallow water potential; the resurgence of Libya; onshore basins to watch; the outlook for LNG; and deepwater plays.

Amid the continent’s oil and gas drive, Africa also seeks to advance a just energy transition, Countries such as Mauritania, Namibia and South Africa are spearheading large-scale green hydrogen developments while solar and wind developments offer increased accessibility for remote communities. Gas-to-power is a central feature of the continents just energy transition, with Algeria, Nigeria and Egypt leading the charge. The AEW: Invest in African Energies Energy Transition stage will unpack strategies for decarbonizing while boosting industrialization. Topics include addressing energy security and climate commitments; clean cooking opportunities; local content; integrated ESG, and more.

As Africa seeks to make energy poverty history by 2030, a fundamental industry is the power sector. Efforts are underway across the continent to revitalize power infrastructure, with both grid-connected and off-grid projects advancing. International partners have a role to play in supporting power projects and the AEW: Invest in African Energies Powering Africa stage will address this. Topics include energy leaders dialogue; energy efficiency; bridging the electricity gap; energy diversification; and integrating renewables into the energy mix.

“Africa is on the cusp of an energy revolution, and AEW: Invest in African Energies is where the deals that will define our continent’s future are made. We remain committed to making energy poverty history by 2030, and through this event, we are accelerating the partnerships and policies that will make that vision a reality,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.

