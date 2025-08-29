With just one month to go until African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies - Africa’s largest energy event -, investors, policymakers and project developers are gearing up to discuss strategies for Positioning Africa as the Global Energy Champion. Taking place in Cape Town from September 29 to October 3, the event serves as a vital platform to sign deals and drive energy projects forward. Returning bigger and better than before, here is what delegates can look forward to at AEW: Invest in African Energies 2025:

Multi-Track Program Agenda

This year’s event features an expanded program taking place across multiple stages and covering the entire energy sector and its value chain. An Upstream E&P Track will tackle the most pressing challenges and opportunities across Africa’s upstream oil and gas space, delving into topics such as deepwater development, onshore exploration, the role of independent firms and balancing African priorities with global supply dynamics. A dedicated Energy Finance Track will explore emerging trends across Africa’s investment environment, with topics covering strategic investment avenues, innovative financing models, reducing risk perception and more. A Powering Africa Track will address emerging opportunities across the continent’s power and infrastructure sectors, while an Energy Transition Track will offer insight into the continent’s energy transition strategy, from natural gas to carbon capture to storage, green hydrogen and renewable energy rollout.

High-Profile Speakers

Driving discussions across the event’s agenda will be a series of high-profile speakers. From government to private sector to public institutions, finance, technology and policy, speakers will lead key conversations around the state of play of Africa’s energy sector. Featured speakers include Chief Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President of Nigeria; Abdelmadjid Tebboune, President of Algeria; Faustin-Archange Touadéra, President of Central Africa Republic; and Emmerson Mnangagwa, President of Zimbabwe. Petroleum and energy ministers from South Africa, Mauritania, Nigeria, Egypt, Senegal, Somalia, Namibia, Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, the Republic of Congo, The Gambia, and many more have also joined, alongside c-suite executives from leading global energy companies.

Country Spotlights

As the premier platform for the continent’s energy sector, AEW: Invest in African Energies 2025 takes place under a mandate to drive investment across the continent – and as such, covers almost every African country and their investment prospects. Country Spotlight sessions will offer first-hand insight into regulatory reforms, emerging investment avenues, key trends and challenges across a variety of markets. These include South Africa, Senegal, Gabon, Uganda, Nigeria, Angola, Namibia, Republic of Congo, Mozambique, Equatorial Guinea, Egypt, Libya and Zimbabwe. Investors have the chance to gain access to some of the continent’s most promising investment opportunities.

Roundtables&Investor Forums

One of the highlights of AEW: Invest in African Energies 2025 is the event’s series of industry-focused roundtables and investor forums. Taking place on the pre-conference day (September 2) and the three main conference days (September 3-4), these sessions will unpack Africa’s emerging status as a global energy stronghold. Highlights include the Global Energy Leaders Roundtable, the OPEC-Africa Roundtable, the US-Africa Critical Minerals Roundtable, the Just Energy Transition Roundtable, the Local Content Roundtable, the Russia-Africa Roundtable, the COP 30 Roundtable and more. Targeted forums pave the way for dealmaking and partnerships, with sessions including the Deal Room, the African Farmout Forum, the NOC&IOC Forum, the US-Africa Investment Summit, the General Counsel Forum, among others.

Exclusive Networking Opportunities

AEW: Invest in African Energies 2025 places strong emphasis on building meaningful business relationships, and as such, offers a variety of strategic networking functions and side events. These functions aim to foster collaboration across the energy sector by bringing together governments, global partners and African companies under one roof. Key functions include the AEW Gala Dinner&Awards, the JET Concert, the AWBEN Women in Energy Power Lunch, as well as a calendar of cocktail events, business breakfasts and tourist and technical excursions. By creating a culture of collaboration, AEW: Invest in African Energies 2025 strives to promote partnerships while driving commercial deals forward.

“At a time when global energy dynamics are rapidly evolving, AEW: Invest in African Energies has emerged as strategic platform to advance Africa’s priorities in the global energy arena. Uniting global investors, African governments, public institutions and finance and technology providers in Cape Town, the event is set to redefine the continent’s energy landscape by driving deals, partnerships and projects,” stated NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.

AEW: Invest in African Energies

AEW: Invest in African Energies is the platform of choice for project operators, financiers, technology providers and government, and has emerged as the official place to sign deals in African energy. Visit www.AECWeek.com for more information about this exciting event.