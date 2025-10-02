The African Farmout Forum returned to African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies 2025, with energy companies presenting 25 farm-in opportunities. Sponsored by SOMA Oil&Gas, the session was held in partnership with Moyes&Co., Envoi and FarmoutAngel, with participating firms outlining plans for seismic acquisition, drilling and development partnerships.

“Our goal is to immerse ourselves in every opportunity we present, providing clear actionable information so partners can make confident investment decisions,” stated Mike Lakin, Managing Director Envoi Ltd.

SOMA Oil&Gas (Somalia)

SOMA Oil&Gas is seeking partners for Blocks 129 and 192 under production sharing agreements (PSAs) ratified in 2024. The blocks cover part of a 10,000 km² acreage and hold multi-billion-barrel potential.

Meren Energy (Equatorial Guinea)

Meren Energy is pursuing a farm-out of its 80% operated interests in Blocks EG-18 and EG-31. The assets hold gas-prone prospects near existing infrastructure, with drilling targeted for 2026-2027.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil&Gas (South Africa)

Eco (Atlantic) Oil&Gas is preparing a farm-out of its 75% interest in Block 1 in the Orange Basin. The block spans nearly 20,000 km² and is located near recent discoveries with historical oil and gas shows.

Akata Energy (Nigeria)

Akata Energy is seeking development partners for marginal fields on OML 95 in the shallow-water Niger Delta. The company aims to scale production to 40,000-50,000 barrels per day through shared infrastructure.

Tower Resources (South Africa)

Tower Resources is pursuing a farm-out of its Algoa-Gamtoos license, operated jointly with Rift Petroleum. Seismic reprocessing has increased prospective recoverable resources to nearly 2 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

Société Nationale des Hydrocarbures (Benin)

Benin is seeking an operator for offshore Block 2, hosting the Gbenonkpo prospect. Partners can acquire up to 100% working interest and contribute technical expertise.

Cameroon National Hydrocarbons Corporation (Cameroon)

Cameroon is offering nine oil and gas blocks for investment through a licensing round launched in August 2025. Bidders must demonstrate strong technical and financial capacity, with results expected in April 2026.

Apus Energy (Guinea-Bissau)

Apus Energy is seeking partners for the Sinapa and Esperança licenses, acquired from Petronor in 2023. The farm-in coincides with the Atum-1X well, the first deepwater well drilled offshore Guinea-Bissau since 2007.

SONAP (Guinea-Conakry)

SONAP is promoting farm-in opportunities across 22 offshore and onshore blocks. The company has invested in 2D and 3D seismic data and is inviting technical partners to expand offshore 3D coverage.

Chariot (Morocco)

Chariot is seeking partners for its Lixus, Rissana and Loukos licenses. The company holds 75% working interest in all three projects and is evaluating development plans based on confirmed gas volumes.

Ghana Petroleum Commission (Ghana)

The Ghana Petroleum Commission is offering open acreage and farm-in opportunities, both offshore and onshore. Key opportunities include South Deepwater Tano, Offshore Cape Three Points South and Voltaian Basin blocks.

Dajo Energy (Nigeria)

Dajo Energy is offering a farm-out for its offshore OPL 322, with partners able to acquire up to 40% interest. The deepwater asset includes the Bobo field and the undrilled Aga Thrust, with significant oil and gas volumes.

Oregen Energy Corp. (Namibia)

Oregen Energy Corp. is planning a 2026 farm-out of Block 2712A in the Namibian Orange Basin. The 5,484 km² license is near major discoveries, targeting exploration drilling in 2027.

F.A. Oil (Sierra Leone)

F.A. Oil is seeking partners for a farm-in across six offshore blocks secured in Sierra Leone’s fifth licensing round. Six of 11 wells have already indicated oil or gas discoveries, with 3D seismic surveys underway.

PetroQuest (Somalia)

PEtroQuest is seeking a farm-in partner for three offshore PSAs covering deepwater frontier blocks. The blocks are estimated to hold up to 56 billion barrels, including the 8-billion-barrel Leopard prospect.

PetroQuest&Adamantine (Seychelles)

PetroQuest and Adamantine are seeking an investor to support offshore seismic work in Seychelles. The partnership aims to advance exploration across their assets in the region.

Lekoil (Nigeria)

Lekoil is seeking exploration partners for a farm-in on its deepwater PL 325 block. Positive evaluations indicate up to 5.7 billion barrels oil-in-place, with an estimated 2 billion barrels recoverable.

Grupo Simples Oil (Angola)

Grupo Simples is seeking partners to farm-in on Block KON 6 in Angola’s Kwanza Basin. The 1,042 km² block presents an opportunity to accelerate exploration and production.

First E&P (Nigeria)

First E&P is seeking farm-in partners for deepwater PPL 2003-DO and PPL 2006 blocks. The assets offer high-potential exploration under investor-friendly terms.

Walcot Group (Angola)

Walcot Group is seeking investment partners for its onshore CON 3 and CON 7 blocks in the Lower Congo Basin. Investors can fund either 2D surveys or a wildcat well using existing gravity data.

CG International Petroleum (Chad)

CG International Petroleum is inviting partners to invest in the DOC and DOD blocks in the Doba Basin. The acreage holds eleven discoveries with 90 million barrels of 2C contingent resources.

Somalia Petroleum Authority (Somalia)

The Somalia Petroleum Authority, represented by Envoi Ltd., is promoting investment in Somalia’s oil and gas sector. The authority oversees offshore and onshore exploration agreements and supports capacity building under the Petroleum Law Framework.

BiogasUnite (pan-Africa)

BiogasUnite is seeking seed funding to scale its Cash for Cooking initiative across Africa. The project links users, technicians and entrepreneurs to expand clean cooking, generate income and reduce emissions.

PetroQuest Energy (Australia)

PetroQuest Energy is seeking farm-in partners for its onshore exploration project in Western Australia’s Officer Basin.

Prime Pakistan (Pakistan)

Prime Pakistan is offering a farm-in opportunity for a Lower Cretaceous gas development targeting 100 billion cubic feet of resources across five wells. Drilling is planned to begin in Q1/Q2 2026, with the license valid for a five-year term.