As the global energy landscape shifts towards sustainability, Africa faces the unique challenge of balancing energy access, economic development and environmental stewardship. At African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energy 2024, the Just Energy Leader Dialogue – sponsored by bp South Africa – will gather industry figures to explore how Africa’s leaders can balance competing priorities and harness technology, policies and best practices to overcome energy access challenges.

The dialogue brings together key voices, including CEO of bp South Africa Taelo Mojapelo; Chief Investment Officer at the African Development Bank (AfDB) Wole Lawuyi; and Vice President and Country Manager, Senegal at Kosmos Energy, Khady Ndiaye. Moderated by Vice President at S&P Global, Michael Wynne, the session will explore how African leaders are navigating the complex intersection of social justice, economic growth and environmental sustainability in energy policymaking.

African countries are leading the charge toward a just energy transition through a mix of enabling policy and investment promotion activities. Under its Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE), South Africa has rolled out its Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) outlining the country’s strategy for energy diversification. The IRP provides for the accelerated adoption of renewable energy, while recognizing the continued role of coal and gas in national energy security. The DMRE has consistently advocated for a balanced energy approach, ensuring that the transition does not come at the expense of jobs and economic stability.

In Nigeria, the Federal Government has announced $585 billion in energy sector investment opportunities, aligning with the Nigerian Energy Transition plan, which focuses on increasing renewable energy, reducing methane emissions and achieving net-zero goals. Investments include $272 billion toward renewable power and infrastructure, $96 billion toward optimizing oil and gas processes, energy efficiency and carbon capture, $80 billion toward zero-emissions technologies and $2.8 billion toward clean cooking solutions. Nigeria will also host the $5-billion African Energy Bank, established by the African Petroleum Producers Organization (APPO) and African Export-Import Bank and set to accelerate access to capital for oil and gas projects across the continent. The initiative affirms Nigeria’s leadership and commitment to ensuring energy security in Africa, as well as improving energy project financing.

Last month, APPO held discussions to help identify transition strategies, focusing on reducing gas flaring, enhancing local content and promoting research and development. Thought leaders like NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber and Chief Academic Officer of Maarifa Education Olubayi Olubayi, united to explore pathways to more sustainable energy practices across the continent.

In West Africa, Senegal is also prioritizing the simultaneous development of fossil fuel and renewable resources, striking a balance among other, single resource-centric economies. The country is set to begin gas production from the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim LNG project later this year, creating opportunities in gas processing, gas-to-power and infrastructure and establishing itself as a key regional energy hub. In 2024, Senegal expanded its focus on renewable energy by launching new initiatives aimed at integrating renewables into its energy mix and aligning with its Just Energy Transition Partnership with France, Germany, the EU, the UK and Canada. High-level international cooperation supports Senegal’s goal of universal energy access through a low-carbon energy mix and has established the country as a regional pioneer.