During his keynote session at Africa Energy Week: Invest in African Energies 2024, Yves Postec, Managing Director of Perenco Cameroon, emphasized the transformative potential of gas in powering Cameroon's industrialization, citing the company's successful June 2024 gas delivery to Société Nationale des Hydrocarbures (SNH) as a critical milestone.

“Delivering gas to SNH marks a crucial development for industrial growth in Cameroon,” Postec emphasized.

Perenco, the leading oil and gas operator in Cameroon, has long invested in strategic gas projects that underpin the country's economic development. Since 2013, the company has pioneered initiatives like the KPDC gas-to-power plant, which supplies 15% of the nation’s electricity. This project promises to create up to 1,000 jobs and supply energy to industries at competitive rates. Additionally, the flagship KEDA ceramic factory will be powered by Perenco and SNH's gas, supplying 65% of domestic tile needs and boosting local employment.

The company’s sustainable strategy also includes the expansion of LNG production, which reached 1.4 million tons per annum in 2022, contributing significantly to state revenues. Additionally, the FLNG Hilli Episeyo project—Africa’s first floating LNG facility—has generated over 300 jobs and bolstered local content.

The company’s long-term partnership with SNH remains central to these developments. “This collaboration drives socio-economic growth, creates jobs and supports sustainable development in the region but also ensures a stable energy supply through LPG, gas-to-industry, LNG and condensates monetization,” Postec explained.

With more industrial projects planned, Perenco aims to unlock further gas reserves and support economic growth through infrastructure investments. “Gas to industry will sustain Cameroon’s economic growth,” Postec concluded, underlining the company’s role in transforming the nation’s energy landscape.