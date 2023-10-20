With over 125 billion barrels of proven oil reserves and 620 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, Africa’s hydrocarbon wealth stands to catalyze socioeconomic development in Africa. As resource-rich countries move to monetize resources, innovation, leadership and drive represent distinguishing factors accelerating the pace at which progress is made.

As such, the African Energy Chamber (AEC) is proud to announce the nominees for this year’s African Energy Week (AEW) Awards. Taking place on October 17, the AEW 2023 Gala Dinner and Awards Ceremony aims to celebrate and recognize the individuals and companies who continue to make extraordinary contributions towards advancing the industry. The nominees are as follows:

National Oil Company of the Year Award

The National Oil Company (NOC) of the Year celebrates the achievements and ongoing efforts by African NOCs in delivering sustainable energy solutions through innovative E&P activities. The award recognizes efforts taken by NOCs to make energy poverty history by 2030. Nominees include:

Sonangol, Angola

Uganda National Oil Company

Sonatrach, Algeria

Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation

ESG Company of the Year Award

As the global energy transition intensifies, measures to integrate Environment, Social and Governance into energy activities has become the norm. The ESG Company of the Year award celebrates the innovations and dedication of companies striving for ESG excellence in Africa. Nominees include:

Baker Hughes

Oando PLC

General Electric

Gas Monetization Award

Natural gas has been dubbed the fuel of the future in Africa and companies have been quick to monetize these resources for the development of the continent. Awarded to the company making strides in this area, the Gas Monetization Award recognizes the impact companies are making on Africa’s gas industry. Nominees include:

UTM FLNG

Renergen

Congo LNG (Eni and SNPC)

Perenco LNG

CEO of the Year Award

Responsible for leading companies towards success, CEOs make a considerable impact on an energy firm’s profitability and sustainability. The CEO of the Year Award celebrates the individuals demonstrating outstanding leadership. Nominees include:

Michael Sangster, TotalEnergies

Gillain-Alexandre Huart, Engie Access

Ademola Adeyemi-Bero, First E&P

Sebastião Gaspar Martins, Sonangol

Edson Rodrigues Dos Santos, ETU Energias

Energy Media Award

As Africa’s energy sector grows, driving the discussion and promoting opportunities becomes increasingly important. As such, energy companies and journalists have an important role to play. The Energy Media Award celebrates the achievements of individuals and companies in the field of energy media. Nominees include:

Iain Esau, Upstream

Ajong Mbapndah L, Pan African Visions

Boason Omofaye, Arise TV

Energy Capital&Power

Operational Excellence Leader

Prioritizing operational excellence has become top of the agenda for energy companies and stakeholders active across the African energy industry. The Operational Excellence Award recognizes the company that has shown resilience and expertise in high-impact projects. Nominees include:

Shell Nigeria Gas Ltd

ReconAfrica

Perenco

The winners will be announced during the AEW 2023 Gala Dinner and Award Ceremony, an evening aimed at celebrating achievement, promoting contribution and inspiring the next generation of innovators in Africa’s energy industry.

AEW is the AEC’s annual conference, exhibition and networking event. AEW 2023 will unite African energy policymakers and stakeholders with global investors to discuss and maximize opportunities within the continent’s entire energy industry. For more information about AEW 2023, visit https://AECWeek.com.