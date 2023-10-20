With over 125 billion barrels of proven oil reserves and 620 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, Africa’s hydrocarbon wealth stands to catalyze socioeconomic development in Africa. As resource-rich countries move to monetize resources, innovation, leadership and drive represent distinguishing factors accelerating the pace at which progress is made.
As such, the African Energy Chamber (AEC) is proud to announce the nominees for this year’s African Energy Week (AEW) Awards. Taking place on October 17, the AEW 2023 Gala Dinner and Awards Ceremony aims to celebrate and recognize the individuals and companies who continue to make extraordinary contributions towards advancing the industry. The nominees are as follows:
National Oil Company of the Year Award
The National Oil Company (NOC) of the Year celebrates the achievements and ongoing efforts by African NOCs in delivering sustainable energy solutions through innovative E&P activities. The award recognizes efforts taken by NOCs to make energy poverty history by 2030. Nominees include:
- Sonangol, Angola
- Uganda National Oil Company
- Sonatrach, Algeria
- Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation
ESG Company of the Year Award
As the global energy transition intensifies, measures to integrate Environment, Social and Governance into energy activities has become the norm. The ESG Company of the Year award celebrates the innovations and dedication of companies striving for ESG excellence in Africa. Nominees include:
- Baker Hughes
- Oando PLC
- General Electric
Gas Monetization Award
Natural gas has been dubbed the fuel of the future in Africa and companies have been quick to monetize these resources for the development of the continent. Awarded to the company making strides in this area, the Gas Monetization Award recognizes the impact companies are making on Africa’s gas industry. Nominees include:
- UTM FLNG
- Renergen
- Congo LNG (Eni and SNPC)
- Perenco LNG
CEO of the Year Award
Responsible for leading companies towards success, CEOs make a considerable impact on an energy firm’s profitability and sustainability. The CEO of the Year Award celebrates the individuals demonstrating outstanding leadership. Nominees include:
- Michael Sangster, TotalEnergies
- Gillain-Alexandre Huart, Engie Access
- Ademola Adeyemi-Bero, First E&P
- Sebastião Gaspar Martins, Sonangol
- Edson Rodrigues Dos Santos, ETU Energias
Energy Media Award
As Africa’s energy sector grows, driving the discussion and promoting opportunities becomes increasingly important. As such, energy companies and journalists have an important role to play. The Energy Media Award celebrates the achievements of individuals and companies in the field of energy media. Nominees include:
- Iain Esau, Upstream
- Ajong Mbapndah L, Pan African Visions
- Boason Omofaye, Arise TV
- Energy Capital&Power
Operational Excellence Leader
Prioritizing operational excellence has become top of the agenda for energy companies and stakeholders active across the African energy industry. The Operational Excellence Award recognizes the company that has shown resilience and expertise in high-impact projects. Nominees include:
- Shell Nigeria Gas Ltd
- ReconAfrica
- Perenco
The winners will be announced during the AEW 2023 Gala Dinner and Award Ceremony, an evening aimed at celebrating achievement, promoting contribution and inspiring the next generation of innovators in Africa’s energy industry.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Energy Chamber.
AEW is the AEC’s annual conference, exhibition and networking event. AEW 2023 will unite African energy policymakers and stakeholders with global investors to discuss and maximize opportunities within the continent’s entire energy industry. For more information about AEW 2023, visit https://AECWeek.com.