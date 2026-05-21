The African Energy Chamber (AEC) (www.EnergyChamber.org) has deepened its engagement with continental and international partners following high-level meetings with the African Petroleum Producers’ Organization (APPO) in Brazzaville, alongside discussions with Venezuela’s diplomatic representatives, reinforcing a shared commitment to advancing Africa’s energy agenda through stronger regional and global collaboration.

Engagements with APPO focused on strategic priorities shaping the continent’s energy future, including the implementation of the Africa Energy Bank, which is expected to play a critical role in financing oil and gas projects across Africa. Both sides emphasized the importance of strengthening institutional cooperation, advancing research and development initiatives and promoting regulatory harmonization to build more efficient and competitive energy markets. These efforts reflect a broader push to unlock capital, accelerate project timelines and reinforce Africa’s position in a rapidly evolving global energy landscape.

As part of the visit, the Chamber also engaged with Venezuela’s Ambassador to Congo, Laura Suarez, highlighting Venezuela’s role as an APPO observer state and long-standing partner in Africa’s energy ecosystem. Venezuela formally joined APPO as the first non-African observer country, reflecting its commitment to South-South cooperation in hydrocarbons development and technical exchange. Discussions in Brazzaville focused on expanding collaboration in training, capacity building and technical expertise, as well as strengthening knowledge transfer and trade between Venezuela and African energy producers.

The dialogue underscored Venezuela’s continued relevance as a partner with extensive upstream experience and its alignment with Africa’s push to maximize the value of its natural resources. Both sides highlighted opportunities to deepen cooperation in support of industrial development, job creation and improved energy security across emerging markets.

“Venezuela has remained a consistent partner in Africa’s energy journey, particularly in supporting the development of hydrocarbons as a driver of industrial growth and sovereignty,” said NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC. “What makes this relationship important is not just history, but what it enables going forward – real technical exchange, shared experience and practical cooperation that helps move projects, build capacity and strengthen energy systems across both regions.”

The engagements in Brazzaville reflect the AEC’s continued commitment to building stronger partnerships across Africa and beyond, ensuring that collaboration, financing and shared expertise remain central to unlocking the continent’s energy potential.