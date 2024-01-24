African Development Bank (https://www.AfDB.org) President Dr. Akinwumi Adesina has concluded a two-day visit to the Democratic Republic of Congo for high-level talks on accelerating strategic development projects in the country.

The visit, which began on Friday January 19th, saw his participation in a breakfast meeting with several key cabinet ministers: Aimé Boji Sangara, Minister of State in charge of Budget; Minister of Industry Julien Palulu; José Mpanda, Minister of Agriculture; and Minister of Water Resources and Energy, Olivier Mwenze.

The officials presented strategic plans for their sectors and reiterated a wish for close cooperation with the pan-African development institution.

Adesina commended these strategic priorities and recalled DRC flagship ventures like INGA hydropower and the Kinshasa-Brazzaville bridge. He reiterated the Bank Group’s commitment to effectively support government efforts on agriculture transformation, regional integration and other vital areas for rapidly improving Congolese lives.

Adesina also met with President Tshisekedi on January 21st for a bilateral discussion on bank support for the government’s priorities and other issues.

The previous day, Adesina joined over 20 heads of state and other prominent dignitaries at the “Stade des Martyrs” Stadium in the capital city, Kinshasa for the official swearing-in ceremony of President Tshisekedi’s second term in office.

The Bank’s active portfolio in DRC as of 30 September 2023 comprised 27 operations with an approximate value of $1.458 billion. One of these is in the private sector. The active portfolio is dominated by the transport and ICT sectors (37%), energy (19%), water and sanitation (16%), and agriculture (18%) sectors. The governance, finance and social sectors each account for 2% of the portfolio.

