The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr Sylvestre Radegonde, met with a delegation from the African Commission on Human and People’s Rights at Maison Queau de Quinssy on Monday 10th March 2025.

The delegation, headed by Honourable Commissioner Solomon Ayele Dersso, is currently on a promotion mission in Seychelles from March 10th to 14th.

During the meeting, Honourable Dersso and Minister Radegonde touched on Seychelles’ reporting obligations under human rights treaties, as well as the ratification of various treaties.

On the subject of Climate Change, Honourable Dersso queried on how this phenomenon is affecting the country and hence, the wellbeing of the people. He advised that this information would be useful to help shape their campaigns and help them in mobilising support.

Honourable Dersso stated that it was clear that Seychelles was well in line with the provisions of the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights (the African Charter) and its protocols.

The delegation will also be meeting with President Wavel Ramkalawan during their mission.