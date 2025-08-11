The Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) (www.AWIEForum.org) has announced a powerful line-up of headline and international speakers for its prestigious annual conference taking place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), 30 – 31 October 2025 for the advancement of women in Africa as innovators and entrepreneurs.

In its eleventh edition, AWIEF’s benchmarking Conference, Expo and Awards, has more than 60 African and global thought leaders across business, politics, and development to share insight and thought leadership on the conference agenda.

The conference theme this year is, Breaking the Barriers: Now More Than Ever. The two-day event aims to promote and accelerate the growth of women-owned and women-led businesses for Africa’s inclusive economic growth; share entrepreneurship trends; connect and network with trailblazers from all over Africa and African Diaspora.

AWIEF 2025 keynote speakers include Dr Fatima Elsheikh, Secretary General, Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA) and Hajar El Haddaoui, Director General, Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO).

The powerful and high-profile global speaker faculty includes H. E. Vera Kamtukule, Minister of Tourism, Republic of Malawi; Hon. Christelle Vuanga, Member of Parliament, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC); H. E. Marie-Celine Zialor, Minister of Youth, Sports and Family, Republic of Seychelles; LaTanya White and Pamela Ellis, global business and finance experts from USA; Alderman James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member, Economic Growth, City of Cape Town; Mustapha Zaouini, Interim CEO and Head of Product and Engineering, Alyf, Morocco; Ambassador Natalina Edward Mou, Head of Mission, AU, UNECA&IGAD, Republic of South Sudan; Marvis Owusu-Gyamfi, Executive Vice President, ACET, Ghana; Alice Usanase, Lead, Europe, Middle East&Francophone Africa, African Finance Corporation (AFC); Adesuwa Ifedi, Senior Vice President Heifer Africa, Heifer International; and many more.

Sponsors and partners include: OCP Africa, Deloitte Africa, African Women’s Development Fund (AWDF), City of Cape Town, UNDP, UN Women, Nedbank, APO Group, Financial Nigeria, Bellanaija, Guardian Woman, Africa.com, and AI in Africa.

AWIEF is a platform that sees global thought leaders, industry experts, policymakers, academics, development organisations, and investors gather to dialogue, connect, network, share, collaborate and transact in a collective effort to boost Africa’s entrepreneurship ecosystem.

The speakers will share practical insights on finance and investing, innovation, food security, sustainability, policy, and digital transformation, and will engage directly with delegates on how to break barriers and create sustainable impact.

AWIEF2025 is a high-level, content-rich, and action-oriented platform designed to equip attendees with the knowledge, networks, and tools to grow their businesses and careers. Attendees can expect:

Keynotes and Panel Discussions by global thought leaders and decision-makers

A vibrant Expo showcasing businesses, startups, corporate and development organisations

How-To Workshops and Masterclasses on the Expo Floor delivered by industry experts, addressing issues and challenges of vital importance for your business growth, with FREE access to both delegates and visitors

Startup Pitch Competitions offering visibility and investor access

Unparalleled Networking with investors, business leaders, policymakers, and peers from across Africa and the globe

A High Presence of African Diaspora Businesses and Entrepreneurs looking for African markets and partnerships

