Africa Skills Week (ASW) 2024, held in Accra from October 14 to 18, drew to a triumphant close with a bold call to institutionalize the event as a biennial gathering aimed at promoting dialogue, experience sharing, and collaboration on skills development and employment in Africa. Themed “Skills and jobs for the 21st century: quality skills development for sustainable employability in Africa,” the conference aligned with the African Union's Year of Education 2024.

The closing communiqué emphasized the importance of skills development for economic growth and social inclusion. It also highlighted the conference’s success in fostering collaboration between governments, educational institutions, private sector entities, and international organizations. Most importantly, the conference engaged Africa’s youth to ensure their voices and aspirations were central to the outcomes.

A separate Youth Statement articulated the vision for a future where skills development improves employability, empowers youth to lead Africa’s growth, ensures inclusivity, and prepares them for the coming technological revolution. The youth emphasized the need for collaboration, inclusivity, and innovation to create opportunities for all young Africans.

The event was hosted by the Government of Ghana in partnership with the African Union (AU). It is supported by Germany through the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ); as well as by the International Labour Organization (ILO); UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO); World Bank; Ghana’s Commission for TVET (CTVET), and various Ghanaian ministries. The daily themes included youth skills, aligning training with needs, changing perceptions of technical and vocational education and training (TVET), and inclusive skills development for marginalized groups.

The final day focused on digital transformation in skills development and jobs. Professor Saïdou Madougou, Director for the AU’s Education, Science, Technology and Innovation (ESTI) Department reminded delegates that true innovation in education requires more than just adopting technology; it involves rethinking how and what is taught, ensuring inclusivity, and addressing the diverse needs of students across the continent. “When we talk about revolutionizing education in Africa, we mean more than just digitizing textbooks or installing computers in classrooms. True innovation in education entails reconsidering how we teach, what we teach, and who has access. It is about creating an inclusive system that provides every child, regardless of where they are born, with the skills necessary to flourish in a fast changing world. "Technology can change the game, but it is not a solution in and of itself. Many African countries have already begun experimenting with e-learning platforms, mobile education apps, and virtual classrooms. We must guarantee that technology meets our kids' unique demands, including learning styles, languages, and internet access,” said Prof. Madougou.

The highlight of the day was the announcement of the African Union Education Innovation Awards. The winners were:

First prize (US$25,000): SimuLab and Science Safari, a virtual science lab platform by Ghana’s OGames.

Second prize (US$15,000): Storytelling and Digital Tech for Change, an initiative for social behavioral change by Tanzania’s Tai.

Third prize (US$10,000): NABU Multilingual App and Web Reader, a project offering children’s stories in mother-tongue languages.

Ghana’s Minister for Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, closed the event with a passionate appeal, urging attendees to "seize the moment" and use the opportunities gained at ASW to create meaningful change in their countries and across Africa.