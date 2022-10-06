Harnessing the power of big data, artificial intelligence and even blockchain, the regtech sector works to reduce financial risk, increase regulatory compliance and stamp out laundering and fraud — all of which contribute to an estimated $2 trillion yearly loss (https://bit.ly/2Ty8zXH) for the global economy.

Recognizing the power of regtech in creating transformative solutions that support and scale quality financial services, the Alliance for Digital Innovation in Africa (AADi) is developing Africa RegTech Horizon (www.RegTechHorizon.com),

a first of it’s kind data-driven repository for regtech companies and solutions providers in Africa to showcase the solutions, services and technologies they are offering.

The directory is a dedicated resource aimed at illustrating the factual value that regtech solutions can deliver to businesses and designed to help financial institutions, regulators and governments in need of solutions to local pain-points, to easily identify Africa focused regtech companies with proven solutions transforming the financial services landscape.

The regtech (regulatory technology) industry has experienced rapid growth over the last two years as financial institutions dealt with rising tide of regulatory changes and rules updates brought by remote working and increased use of digital channels post Covid-19 pandemic.

The repository further seeks to provide an invaluable source of information for investors, a buyer’s guide for financial institutions and the definite reference for regulators interested in collaborating with credible regtech companies.

To take full advantages of these benefits, target organizations in the following two categories will be required to register on www.RegTechHorizon.com:

Indigenous startup/scaleup regtech solution providers with innovative homegrown solutions to the real challenges facing financial institutions, regulators and consumers in emerging countries of Africa.

Glolal regtech startup/scaleup with focus in Africa and a proven solution to the real challenges facing financial institutions, regulators and consumers in emerging countries of Africa.

This epic initiative is coming ahead of the next edition of the RegTech Africa Conference billed to hold between 24th – 26th May 2023, in a Hybrid format in Lagos, Nigeria. The hugely successful premier edition attracted over 1,000 delegates across 75 countries with a line-up of 60 inspiring speakers from diverse backgrounds.

The leading African regtech ecosystem event will provide unrivalled insight, networking and business opportunities for anyone interested in and connected to the African regtech ecosystem. For registration, sponsorship and partnership opportunities, contact: info@regtechafrica.com.

“The regtech supply channel is changing at a faster pace than ever before, but you don’t need to navigate these changes alone. The directory would help filter through curated list of quality solutions in the market by highlighting the leading companies in sectors such as identity verification, risk management, communications monitoring, information security and financial crime prevention”, said Cyril Okoroigwe, CEO, RegTech Media.

According to Cyril Okoroigwe, helping startups grow their profile and attract more customers through the directory, is a clear demonstration of Alliance for Digital Innovation in Africa’s support for homegrown innovation, leveraging tools and technologies to solve business challenges for African ventures.

“The Africa RegTech Horizon was therefore conceived to address the need for a trusted source of information to stimulate a thriving ecosystem”, he concluded.

About Africa Regtech Horizon:

Africa Regtech Horizon (www.RegtechHorizon.com) aims to provide data driven insights on Africa focused RegTech companies who are providing solutions to real regulatory and compliance challenges for informed decision making.

About RegTech Africa Conference:

The RegTech Africa Conference provides the definitive platform for regulators, innovators, ecosystem builders, investors, businesses and other key stakeholders with the power to influence change; to engage, collaborate and share knowledge around new technologies and practices that support better regulations.

About Alliance for Digital Innovation in Africa (AADi):

Alliance for Digital Innovation in Africa (AADi) is a Limited by Guarantee, not for profit organization on a unique mission to accelerate Africa’s digital transformation through regulatory technology.