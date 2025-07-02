Moses Micheal Engadu, Secretary General of the Africa Minerals Strategy Group (AMSG), will participate as a featured speaker at African Mining Week (AMW) 2025 (http://apo-opa.co/3Gq9t1N), taking place from October 1 - 3, 2025 at the Cape Town International Convention Center. Held under the theme, "From Extraction to Beneficiation: Unlocking Africa’s Mineral Wealth", AMW is Africa’s premier platform for mining industry stakeholders.

The AMSG Secretary General is scheduled to participate in the Ministerial Forum, where he will spotlight investment opportunities across Africa’s mining value chain, as well as the policy frameworks that support local beneficiation, value addition and sustainable growth. His participation reflects the AMSG’s growing influence in shaping the continent’s mining architecture and driving regional development through strategic collaboration.

AMW serves as a premier platform for exploring the full spectrum of mining opportunities across Africa. The event is held alongside the African Energy Week: Invest in African Energies 2025 conference from October 1-3 in Cape Town.

Engadu’s address at AMW comes at a pivotal moment for the AMSG, as it drives forward a bold, five-pillar strategy (http://apo-opa.co/45QOuja) to accelerate mining sector expansion in alignment with the AMSG Vision to empower African nations to unlock the full potential of their vast mineral wealth and the African Mining Vision. This strategy is not just about extraction, it is about transformation: positioning Africa as a globally competitive, industrialized, and prosperous force in mineral beneficiation, processing and value addition. Under Engadu’s visionary leadership, the AMSG is spearheading a new wave of ambitious initiatives designed to deepen Africa’s geological knowledge base, institutionalize responsible sourcing, and cement Africa’s central role in the global energy transition.

Among these initiatives is the Pan-African Exploration Fund, launched in June 2025. This fund is designed to support AMSG member states with financing and technical assistance for geological mapping and exploration activities, with the goal of expanding Africa’s known mineral reserves and boosting production capacity. In January 2025, the AMSG introduced the Africa Mineral Token and Madini Blockchain Platform/Protocol (http://apo-opa.co/4eqWtpa), a blockchain-based solution that enhances access to financing while ensuring full traceability and responsible sourcing throughout the mining value chain in Africa.

Further underscoring its commitment to ethical practices, the AMSG launched the Africa Responsible Mineral Sourcing Initiative (ARMSI) (http://apo-opa.co/3I72paZ) in November 2024 at the Dubai Precious Metals Conference. This initiative aims to bring together countries, industry and civil society to build Africa’s responsible sourcing ecosystem to address critical concerns related to conflict minerals, AML/CFT, human rights and environmental protection, including child labor, forced labor, and human trafficking within mining supply chains. In addition, the AMSG is working in close partnership with the Council for Critical Minerals Development in the Global South (http://apo-opa.co/3TjP5lS) to strengthen Africa’s position in the global energy transition by developing a competitive and transparent critical minerals value chain and enhancing South to South Cooperation.

With Africa holding nearly 30% of the world’s mineral resources, and global demand surging amid the energy transition, AMW 2025 offers a strategic platform for AMSG to highlight its progress, present new initiatives and foster partnerships that will help drive sustainable mineral development across the continent.