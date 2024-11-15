The Africa Internet Governance Forum (AfIGF) Secretariat, in partnership with the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) and the Ministry of Innovation and Technology of Ethiopia, will be hosting the 13th Africa Internet Governance Forum (AfIGF) from 20 to 22 November 2024 at the United Nations Conference Center in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

This year’s theme, "Building Our Multi-Stakeholder Digital Future for Africa," reflects the forum’s commitment to inclusive and collaborative approaches to addressing internet governance issues across the continent. The forum will gather a wide range of stakeholders, including policymakers, civil society representatives, technical experts, and young innovators, to engage in discussions that are shaping Africa’s digital landscape.

The AfIGF will focus on current challenges and opportunities in digital governance, with topics that include cybersecurity, data governance, digital rights, sustainability, and emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI). The outcomes will support Africa’s contributions to the upcoming 19th Global Internet Governance Forum (IGF) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in December 2024.

The AfIGF 2024 will feature the following sessions:

High-Level Sessions addressing priority topics in internet governance to foster effective strategies for digital inclusion and innovation.

Parliamentary Track for African legislators to discuss regulatory and policy frameworks that support a secure and accessible internet.

Youth Forum to empower and include the perspectives of Africa’s young leaders in shaping the continent’s digital future.

National and Regional Internet Governance Workshops to build capacity and align local initiatives with continental and global Internet governance efforts.

The 13th AfIGF aims to:

Facilitate multi-stakeholder dialogue on the ethical, policy, and operational dimensions of Africa’s Internet and digital governance landscape.

Support alignment with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the African Union Agenda 2063 "The Africa We Want," the Global Digital Compact (GDC), and the Africa WSIS+20 Review process.

Strengthen Africa’s digital ecosystem through sustainable, secure, and inclusive digital policies that protect digital rights and support meaningful connectivity.

The AfIGF 2024 will be held in a hybrid format to ensure broader accessibility, while in-person sessions will take place at the UN Conference Center and the newly inaugurated Africa Hall in Addis Ababa.

For more information and details about the sessions visit, www.igf.africa.