Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) (www.AfricaFC.org), the continent’s leading infrastructure solutions provider, has received top honours as Financial Adviser of the Year at the 2024 IJInvestor Awards. Held last night at a gala dinner in London, the Corporation received this prestigious award for providing unique financial advisory services to partners on transformational infrastructure projects that drive industrialisation and economic advancement across Africa.

Every year, the IJInvestor Awards celebrates the best fundraising, deployment, and mergers and acquisitions activities within the energy and infrastructure sectors. AFC’s outstanding achievements in providing tailored financial and technical advisory to public and private sector clients across Africa, positioned the Corporation to emerge tops in the Financial Adviser of the Year category. AFC stood uniquely as the only African institution nominated alongside global industry leaders.

AFC’s financial advisory business delivers tailored financial solutions across Africa, addressing the challenges of infrastructure project development on the continent. The Corporation’s comprehensive suite of advisory services, project finance expertise, risk management, transaction structuring and capital mobilization, complements its investments and financial services products, cementing AFC’s role as a trusted partner to sponsors and governments focused on driving high-impact infrastructure projects in Africa.

Over the last year, AFC has supported its clients on infrastructure projects in several countries including Nigeria, Ghana, Angola and Democratic Republic of Congo to mention a few. These projects have contributed significantly to closing Africa’s infrastructure deficit, created thousands of local jobs and improved energy access for millions of people in Africa.

Banji Fehintola, Executive Director and Head of Financial Services at AFC expressed gratitude saying: “We are deeply honoured to be recognised by IJInvestor, a testament to the exceptional talent of our Financial Advisory team and the strength of the tailored financial solutions we provide to trusted partners across Africa. This award reaffirms our commitment to unlocking Africa's economic potential through transformational infrastructure projects that will usher the continent into a new era of prosperity.”

Fola Fagbule, Deputy Director and Head of Financial Advisory Services at AFC added: “Our work in Financial Advisory complements the broader array of Investments and Financial Services solutions that AFC deploys across the continent. As such, we are grateful to be recognised as the leading Financial Adviser in Africa and remain committed to offering strategic corporate finance and project advisory services to our partners."

About AFC:

AFC was established in 2007 to be the catalyst for pragmatic infrastructure and industrial investments across Africa. AFC’s approach combines specialist industry expertise with a focus on financial and technical advisory, project structuring, project development, and risk capital to address Africa’s infrastructure development needs and drive sustainable economic growth.

Seventeen years on, AFC has developed a track record as the partner of choice in Africa for investing and delivering on instrumental, high-quality infrastructure assets that provide essential services in the core infrastructure sectors of power, natural resources, heavy industry, transport, and telecommunications. AFC has 43 member countries and has invested US$13 billion across Africa since inception. www.AfricaFC.org