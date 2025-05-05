In the evolving and competitive energy landscape of Africa, the Frontier and Africa Energies Summit in London holds a critical position, drawing substantial revenue from the continent's thriving markets. However, there is a glaring issue that the organization cannot afford to ignore: the lack of Black Africans in its workforce. This absence raises serious concerns about the company's commitment to diversity and inclusion, and it’s time for Africa Energies Summit to address this inequality. The African Energy Chamber (https://EnergyChamber.org) has issued a direct call for action, urging the summit to rectify this imbalance by hiring Black Africans.

It is deeply disappointing that, despite reaping significant benefits from Africa’s economic contributions, Frontier and Africa Energies Summit in London has failed to reflect the continent’s rich diversity by hiring Black employees. The company continues to prioritize personal networks in its hiring practices, which perpetuates exclusionary systems. As a result, many highly qualified Black Africans, with the necessary skills and experience, are left outside the company's inner circle.

This issue becomes even more perplexing when we consider that Black Africans are not merely passive participants in the success of the Africa Energies Summit; they are active sponsors and contributors to its events and programs. This contradiction calls into question the sincerity of the company’s commitment to inclusivity and raises concerns about the integrity of its diversity policies.

NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber, has highlighted the remarkable progress of the Oil and Gas industry in promoting Africans, especially women, into leadership positions. He praises the industry for fostering entrepreneurship and providing opportunities for Africans to rise to the top. This success serves as a stark reminder that Africans, especially African women, are not only capable but essential to the success of organizations operating within the continent.

The African Energy Chamber believes firmly that Black Africans possess the expertise, leadership qualities, and vision required for positions at the highest levels within the Africa Energies Summit. Inclusion is not just a matter of social justice—it is a strategic necessity for a company that depends heavily on Africa's energy market for its revenue. It is time for Frontier and Africa Energies Summit in London to move beyond lip service and show real, meaningful commitment to diversity by empowering Africans within its workforce.

The issue at hand goes beyond tokenism; it speaks to the very principles of fairness and equal opportunity. The idea that Africans can contribute to the financial success of the company through large exhibitions, yet are denied equal representation within the organization, is both unacceptable and unsustainable. The time to act is now, and this imbalance must be addressed without delay.

While it may be uncomfortable to raise these concerns, the African Energy Chamber is committed to shining a light on uncomfortable truths within the industry. The progress made in the Oil and Gas sector—particularly in the hiring, training, and promotion of Africans—demonstrates that genuine diversity efforts lead to entrepreneurial success and organizational growth. The African Energy Chamber urges Africa Energies Summit in London to adopt similar practices and take lessons from the success stories in the Oil and Gas industry.

Countries such as South Africa, Nigeria, Angola, Gambia, Sierra Leone, Kenya, Ghana, Namibia, and Tanzania—along with others that actively support the summit and participate in its events—deserve to see their talent represented at the highest levels of the organization. Africa Energies Summit must step up and ensure that the diversity it benefits from in its African markets is reflected in the diversity of its workforce.

"Frontier makes a huge part of its revenue from Africa, yet no Black people are hired within the company. They hire people they know, trust, and like, but we are not part of that circle. I am deeply disappointed. Black Africans are major participants and sponsors of their programs. I believe we are more than capable of doing the job, but there has been no true commitment to hiring or promoting us. We also need to have a serious conversation about why Africa Energies Summit in London isn’t hosted in Africa," said NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.

The African Energy Chamber calls on Africa Energies Summit in London to recognize the urgent need to address the underrepresentation of Black Africans in leadership roles within its organization. This is a critical opportunity for the summit to prove its commitment to true diversity and inclusivity by embracing the talents, skills, and potential of Africa's brightest minds.