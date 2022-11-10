Africa Data Centres (www.AfricaDataCentres.com), a business of Cassava Technologies, a pan-African technology group, is pleased to announce that enterprise cloud services provider Unitellas will be bringing Zadara’s global federated edge service to its new facility in Lagos, Nigeria. Unitellas is a Nigerian-based full-stack managed infrastructure-as-a-service provider and distributor of “Zadara” - a renowned global leader of Edge cloud services.

According to Tesh Durvasula, CEO of Africa Data Centres: “West African enterprises are looking at cloud technology, but it will be vital to build trust to mitigate concerns around data sovereignty, security, and privacy. Addressing these issues will be vital if we are to onboard new cloud providers. Enterprises can take advantage of the cost, flexibility and scalability of cloud while local data centres provide the unique ability to control, localise and secure physical access to data. Through our ecosystem of partners, customers have access to multiple cloud onramps and connectivity options. Data centres and cloud technology provide a platform for effective disaster recovery, cloud migrations and hybrid solutions. Increasing the richness of the ecosystem by adding solutions like Zadara through Unitellas, makes our Lagos-based offering even more attractive to West African players.”

The move into Nigeria follows the announcement in July 2021 when Africa Data Centres (www.AfricaDataCentres.com) added edge cloud services to its Midrand marketplace in South Africa. However, where the Midrand deployment involved service provider Global Sense, in West Africa Zadara is distributed through Unitellas (www.Unitellas.com.ng).

Africa Data Centres has facilities across Africa’s major regional business and trade hubs and aims to help drive Africa’s digital transformation using that network. Both multinationals and large African enterprises are being attracted to these growing hubs of cloud-based business operation—all provided in highly connected, physically secure and efficient facilities that are designed, built and operated to the standards demanded by leading global cloud providers, carriers and enterprises.

“Providing local access to world-class cloud technology aligns with our strategy of digitally transforming Africa,” continues Durvasula. “The partnership between Africa Data Centres and Unitellas means that West African customers have at their disposal fully-managed IT infrastructure-on-demand, can flexibly scale their solutions as business needs change, simplifying potentially complex IT deployments so that they can focus on their core business. We value our continued growing partnership with Zadara through our secure, cloud and carrier-neutral facilities.”

“With the African data centre market expected to experience a CAGR of 15% over the coming years, the time is now to bring these benefits to the continent,” says Smith Osemeke, MD and CEO of Unitellas. "This means enterprises can now take advantage of the cost, flexibility and scalability of the cloud, because having this presence in a local data centre provides the unique ability to control, localise and secure physical access to data, enabling data sovereignty, security and privacy.”

According to Osemeke, Zadara delivers superior turnkey solutions with the benefits of on-demand compute and storage services anywhere, in an existing on-premises data centre, in a private colocation facility, or in the cloud. This flexibility enables customers to develop, deploy, run and virtualise any application on a true 100% opex consumption-based model. Africa Data Centres owns and operates Africa’s largest network of interconnected, carrier- and cloud-neutral data centre facilities.

When critical data of businesses and citizens of Nigeria are stored locally, the risk of leaks or access by foreign agents or foreign nation will be eliminated thus promoting greater confidence in local technology and a boom in domestic tech ecosystems and economic growth for Nigeria, adds Osemeke. “Our presence in Africa Data Centres brings computing power and storage closer to the source of data generation and enterprises requiring data to make data driven decisions can effectively utilise real-time applications because latency associated with processing and analysing data is reduced.”

With this strategic partnership, Osemeke says major regional businesses and trade hubs are now empowered to drive Africa’s digital transformation using the network of Africa Data centre across Africa.

“We are proud to work with Africa Data Centres – their state-of-the-art data centres combined with Zadara technology will allow African organisations access to advanced, localised compute network and storage cloud services. Together, we are enabling customers to reduce cost, increase agility and drive productivity within their businesses,” ends Osemeke.

About Unitellas:

Unitellas – The official distributor of Zadara in Africa, provides true Infrastruture as -a-Service ( IaaS), Compute, Networking and Storage to Managed Service Providers (MSP), Telcos and Large Enterprises.

At Unitellas we empower african teleco's and cloud service providers by providing on-premise compute, network and storage as a service (IaaS) on your premise, cloud or hybrid while supporting SME's and large Enterprises to eliminate infrastructural&financial risks with our various service models.

About Zadara:

Since 2011, Zadara Edge Cloud Services have simplified operational complexity by delivering automated end-to-end infrastructure provisioning of compute, storage and network resources at the edge. Available on-premises and through cloud and colocation providers around the world, Zadara’s turnkey hardware/software, combined with its pay-only-for-what-you-use model, helps companies gain agility without sacrificing the features and functionality that enterprise IT teams demand. Zadara operates worldwide, including clouds in hundreds of data centres at public- and private-cloud partners, with an expert team that provides follow-the-sun services and support and is the official cloud supplier of Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN in the Formula One world championship. Zadara is headquartered in Irvine, California with locations in Cirencester (UK), Tokyo, Yokneam (Israel), and Bangalore. www.Zadara.com/

About Africa Data Centres:

Africa Data Centres is Africa’s largest network of interconnected, carrier- and cloud-neutral data centre facilities. Strategically located, its world-class facilities provide rapid and secure data centre services and interconnections across the African continent. Africa Data Centres is part of the Cassava Technologies group of companies, a leading communications solutions provider across 13 countries primarily in Eastern, Southern and South Africa that serves mobile operators, carriers, enterprise, media and content companies and retail customers with high-speed, reliable connectivity, hosting and colocation and digital services. It has built Africa’s largest independent fibre network, stretching more than 73,000km. https://AfricaDataCentres.com/

About Cassava Technologies:

As a company that is firmly rooted in Africa, Cassava Technologies envisions a digitally connected future for every African. We are on a mission to use technology to transform the lives of individuals and businesses across the continent by enabling social mobility and economic prosperity. Our integrated ecosystem of digital solutions will dramatically increase access to digital tools and connectivity. www.CassavaTechnologies.com/