A humanitarian health worker who supported the Ebola response in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has been diagnosed with Ebola virus disease in France.

Health authorities in France and DRC have informed Africa CDC of this confirmed case, caused by the Bundibugyo-type Ebola virus. The health professional developed symptoms after arriving in France, quickly sought medical care and was diagnosed without delay. The monitoring and notification systems for this type of situation worked.

The health professional had supported the Ebola response in Ituri province from May 19 to June 19. At the end of his mission, he left the DRC in good health and went to France. He then developed mild symptoms and consulted the health services. Laboratory tests confirmed infection with Bundibugyo-type Ebola virus.

The risk of Ebola transmission begins after symptoms appear. The medical professional left the DRC without symptoms and met all applicable travel requirements. The Government of the DRC has put in place enhanced surveillance, health checks on entry and exit from the country, as well as border health measures as part of the Ebola response, including at the main entry and exit points, at airports in affected areas and at major transit hubs.

His Excellency Dr. Jean Kaseya, Director General of Africa CDC, met with the Minister of Health of the DRC, the Director of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) as well as the European Commissioner for Preparedness, Crisis Management and Equality, Hadja Lahbib. They reviewed the situation, strengthened coordination and aligned ongoing public health actions.

"This case illustrates the importance of strong oversight," said His Excellency Dr. Jean Kaseya, Director General of Africa CDC. "The health worker left the Democratic Republic of the Congo without symptoms, and the Government of the DRC has put in place enhanced surveillance, entry and exit controls, and border health measures as part of the Ebola response. The symptoms were identified after his arrival in France, and the diagnosis was made quickly thanks to alert systems and international coordination. I would like to thank this doctor, who served on the front lines in Ituri from May 19 to June 19, alongside the affected communities, with courage and dedication. Health workers are bearing the heaviest weight in this outbreak.

The right response today is based on vigilance, solidarity and increased support for the teams working to end Ebola at the source. Partners around the world must step up and help end this epidemic. »

Africa CDC welcomes the speed of detection, diagnosis and notification by the French health authorities. The transition from early symptoms to laboratory confirmation was possible thanks to rapid action and information sharing among national, regional and international partners. Robust surveillance, early notification and effective international cooperation protect communities.

Investigations are underway to determine the most likely time and circumstances of exposure and to support full contact tracing. Authorities in the DRC and France, together with Africa CDC, WHO, ECDC and other partners, are conducting risk assessments and following up on identified contacts in accordance with established public health protocols.

The overall risk level of the outbreak remains unchanged. This imported case reinforces the need to maintain sustained vigilance, strengthen surveillance, rigorously enforce infection prevention and control measures, and continue to support frontline health workers leading the response.

Africa CDC calls on partners and the international community to continue to support the response and reject measures that lack scientific basis, including unnecessary restrictions on travel and trade. These measures are slowing down the deployment of response teams and the delivery of essential supplies, and weakening the public health response.

Africa CDC reaffirms its full commitment alongside the Governments of the DRC and Uganda to control the outbreak, protect communities, and advance a coordinated continental and global response. Africa CDC will continue to monitor the situation closely and will share new information as soon as it is verified.

Media Contact:

Department of Communication and Public Information

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About Africa CDC:

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention is the public health agency of the African Union. As an autonomous institution, Africa CDC supports AU Member States in strengthening health systems, improving disease surveillance, and strengthening preparedness and response to health emergencies. For more information, visit https://AfricaCDC.org and follow Africa CDC on LinkedIn (https://apo-opa.co/4af75XC), X (https://apo-opa.co/43RvyyD), Facebook (https://apo-opa.co/4wa7naE), and YouTube (https://apo-opa.co/43XvU6N).