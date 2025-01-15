The Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP) Extraordinary Summit, which took place at the Speke Resort in Kampala, Uganda, from January 9th to 11th, 2025, was a turning point in the continent's agricultural history. A major step for attaining sustainable agricultural growth, food security, and poverty reduction across the continent was adopted at the summit's conclusion, known as the Kampala Declaration. The event launched the CAADP 10-Year Strategy and Action Plan (2026–2035), which aligns with the African Union's Agenda 2063 and envisions building resilient agrifood systems to ensure a healthy and prosperous Africa. H.E. Amb. Josefa Sacko, AU Commissioner for Agriculture, Rural Development, Blue Economy, and Sustainable Environment (ARBE), in her remarks underscored the urgency of adapting agriculture to face challenges like climate change, economic instability, and rapid technological advancement. She stated,

“We must position the continent in such a manner that our agricultural sector is resilient to climate change as well as other shocks and is adaptive to advances in technology.”

President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda also addressed the summit, urging African nations to shift from reliance on raw material exports to developing value-added agricultural products. He called for investments in research, irrigation, and modern agro-practices to transform Africa’s agricultural sector into a global economic powerhouse.

Focus on Animal Resources

Animal resources were a key mention at the summit as integral to Africa’s food and nutritional security. At a livestock-focused side event, Dr. Huyam Salih, Director of the African Union Inter-African Bureau for Animal Resources (AU-IBAR), highlighted the essential contribution of livestock to Africa’s economy. She stated,

“Livestock provides over 30% of Africa’s agricultural GDP, supporting livelihoods, food security, and social stability for millions. However, challenges such as feed deficits, fragmented value chains, and climate change remain barriers to realizing its full potential.”

Dr. Bright Rwamirama, Uganda’s Minister of State for Agriculture, Animal Industry, and Fisheries, echoed the importance of animal resources, emphasizing:

“Animal protein is vital for addressing malnutrition and improving dietary diversity. As we look towards Agenda 2063, livestock must remain central to our discussions on food security and productivity.”

Spotlight on Fisheries and Aquatic Resources

In a dedicated side session on the importance of fisheries and aquatic resources, experts discussed the contribution of aquatic systems to Africa’s food and nutritional security. Dr. Morris Akiri, Senior Regional Director at CABI, stressed the need for continued investments in resilient fishery value chains and greater youth engagement to sustain innovation in the sector.

Dr. Huyam Salih further reinforced the importance of integrating ecosystem approaches into fisheries management. Her remarks aligned with the Policy Framework and Reform Strategy for Fisheries and Aquaculture in Africa (PFRS), which aims to ensure that fisheries and aquaculture are governed in a sustainable and equitable manner for future generations.

Key Commitments in Animal Resources

The Kampala Declaration outlined specific, actionable commitments to enhance animal resources' contribution to agrifood systems, including:

Disease Control: Strengthening disease surveillance systems, ramping up vaccine production, and prioritizing the eradication of peste des petits ruminants (PPR) by 2030.

Food Safety: Enhancing sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) standards across the continent and implementing One Health protocols to safeguard human, animal, plant, and environmental health.

Livestock Nutrition: Investing in improved fodder crop varieties and alternative feed sources to enhance livestock productivity and resilience.

Fisheries and Aquaculture: Promoting sustainable fishing practices, resilience-building in the sector, and equitable management of aquatic resources to support livelihoods and food systems.

Moving Forward

The CAADP 10-Year Strategy and Action Plan (2026–2035) calls for collective and decisive action on several fronts. Some of the key priorities include:

Animal Resources as a Catalyst: Recognizing livestock as a cornerstone of Africa’s agricultural economy, the strategy focuses on enhancing productivity, resilience, and inclusivity in livestock farming. Priorities will include strengthening disease-free zones, promoting value-added livestock products, and ensuring equitable access to resources.

Integrated Agrifood Systems: Establishing robust and interconnected crop, livestock, and fisheries value chains that contribute to the overall resilience of agrifood systems across the continent.

Climate Resilience: Developing and implementing climate adaptation mechanisms, including advanced irrigation systems, drought-resistant feed crops, and sustainable practices in aquaculture and livestock management.

Market Access: Expanding intra-African trade through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), while addressing infrastructure gaps and improving competitiveness by promoting value-added agricultural products.

Inclusivity and Equity: Empowering women, youth, and marginalized communities to drive agricultural innovation, increase their participation in agricultural value chains, and benefit from new opportunities in the sector.

Nevertheless, the adoption of the CAADP Strategy marks only the beginning. Moving forward, it is essential to ensure the inclusion of relevant livestock indicators in the CAADP Biennial Review Report, institutionalize the capacity to report accurately against these indicators, extract actionable insights, mobilize resources to effectively implement the Kampala Declaration, and, most importantly, prioritize the implementation of both the Kampala Declaration and the CAADP Strategy.

Furthermore, through the Kampala Declaration, the African Union's Heads of State and Government have issued a clear call to action to achieve the goals outlined in the declaration. They urge Member States to integrate these commitments into national policies, strategies, and budget frameworks; develop comprehensive policies to encourage private sector investment in transforming agrifood systems; increase investments in infrastructure, agricultural research, and extension services; establish effective coordination mechanisms; and designate an apex team for monitoring and evaluation.

The African Union (AUC and AUDA-NEPAD) and Regional Economic Communities (RECs) are called upon to support the integration of these commitments into NASIPs and RASIPs, facilitate regional collaboration, establish a private sector-led advisory council, conduct a biennial Agricultural Review Process, and enhance the use of the CAADP Biennial Review Report.

Farmers and rural producers are encouraged to adopt innovative practices and invest in enhancing agricultural productivity, sustainability, and resilience. Civil society organizations are urged to establish a dedicated framework for monitoring NASIPs and RASIPs and to promote sustainable agricultural practices.