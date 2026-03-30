African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) (www.Afreximbank.com) has successfully concluded a new three-year Dual Tranche Syndicated Term Loan Facility totaling US$2 billion equivalent (raising US$1.73 billion and €228 million in US$ Facility A and EUR Facility B respectively). Proceeds from the facility, concluded on 9 March 2026, will be used by Afreximbank to refinance existing facilities and for general corporate purposes.

Initially launched at US$1.5 billion equivalent, the Facility was met with strong investor demand, achieving a substantial oversubscription with total commitments of US$2.36 billion equivalent. Lenders were, however, scaled back to the final hold of US$2 billion equivalent.

Commenting on the transaction, Chandi Mwenebungu, Afreximbank’s Managing Director, Treasury and Markets, and Group Treasurer, said:

“This transaction is the largest ever syndicated facility borrowing by Afreximbank. It is a clear demonstration of the global investors’ confidence in the Bank’s credit story. This, clearly, affirms the Bank’s robust and undisputed access to international markets.”

The transaction comprised 31 geographically diverse lenders from across Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Africa.

Mashreqbank PSC, MUFG Bank, Ltd., and Standard Chartered Bank acted as Joint Global Coordinators, Initial Mandated Lead Arrangers and Bookrunners on the Facility. Standard Chartered Bank also acted as the Documentation Agent and as the Facility Agent.

Media Contact:

Vincent Musumba

Communications and Events Manager (Media Relations)

Email: press@afreximbank.com

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About Afreximbank:

African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) is a Pan-African multilateral financial institution mandated to finance and promote intra- and extra-African trade. For over 30 years, the Bank has been deploying innovative structures to deliver financing solutions that support the transformation of the structure of Africa's trade, accelerating industrialisation and intra-regional trade, thereby boosting economic expansion in Africa. A stalwart supporter of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), Afreximbank has launched a Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) that was adopted by the African Union (AU) as the payment and settlement platform to underpin the implementation of the AfCFTA. Working with the AfCFTA Secretariat and the AU, the Bank has set up a US$10 billion Adjustment Fund to support countries effectively participating in the AfCFTA. At the end of December 2024, Afreximbank's total assets and contingencies stood at over US$40.1 billion, and its shareholder funds amounted to US$7.2 billion. Afreximbank has investment grade ratings assigned by China Chengxin International Credit Rating Co., Ltd (CCXI) (AAA), GCR (A), Japan Credit Rating Agency (JCR) (A-), and. Moody's (Baa2). Afreximbank has evolved into a group entity comprising the Bank, its equity impact fund subsidiary called the Fund for Export Development Africa (FEDA), and its insurance management subsidiary, AfrexInsure (together, "the Group"). The Bank is headquartered in Cairo, Egypt.

For more information, visit: www.Afreximbank.com