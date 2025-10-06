There are moments when leadership becomes more than governance; it becomes vision. This autumn, two figures stand out for how they are reshaping not only their cities but the imagination of their regions: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos.

In Saudi Arabia, the Crown Prince’s NEOM project represents ambition on a staggering scale. With a $500 billion price tag and the weight of the Public Investment Fund behind it, NEOM is designed as a city of the future: carbon-neutral, technologically driven, and planned as a model for sustainable living. It is not only a statement about Saudi Arabia’s future but about the role the Middle East seeks to play in a rapidly changing global order.

Across the African continent, a different but equally striking experiment is underway in Lagos, Nigeria’s largest city and commercial capital. Governor Sanwo-Olu has cast Lagos as Africa’s cultural and entertainment hub, a city whose rhythm, energy, and creativity can rival the world’s great capitals. This season’s Runway Jazz, a fusion of music, fashion, and performance, has become a symbol of that aspiration—an annual reminder that Lagos is as much about culture as it is about commerce.

But Lagos’ story is not only cultural. It is also about urban development, finance, and social impact. Octo5 Holdings, a housing innovator, has emerged as one of the few firms attempting to tackle Nigeria’s chronic housing deficit with scalable, modern solutions. In the financial sector, More Money Microfinance Bank, under the leadership of Mohammed Olatunji, is bridging gaps in credit access for ordinary Nigerians, offering a lifeline to small businesses that form the backbone of the economy.

Other projects reflect an equally ambitious, though quieter, form of vision. The Araromi Beach Project, guided by H.E. Amb. Rachael Ologodidan through the Ologo Didan Jezi Foundation, seeks to transform a pristine stretch of West African coastline into a sustainable tourism destination—an effort that blends environmental stewardship with economic development. In the design world, Uzy Homes, led by Ozioma Chibuogwu, has become a name synonymous with elegance and craftsmanship, while laying plans to expand into furniture manufacturing in Nigeria and Ghana, providing jobs and empowering artisans.

Perhaps the most striking shift, however, is in leadership itself. Across Africa and the Middle East, women are assuming prominent roles in real estate and development. Fifty such women are highlighted this season for their impact, resilience, and ability to shape communities at a scale once thought impossible.

This edition also turns to the world of luxury, where legacy brands continue to define sophistication for a new era. The Mandarin Oriental reimagines global hospitality with its blend of timeless elegance and modern design, offering sanctuaries that merge cultural heritage with contemporary refinement. Cartier, the house of timeless craftsmanship, continues to embody jewelry and watchmaking as an art form, a heritage that transcends generations. And for the automotive connoisseur, the Rolls-Royce Black Badge Spectre, the marque’s first all-electric ultra-luxury coupe, represents a bold fusion of performance, innovation, and daring style—a masterpiece for those who demand more than excellence.

Together, these stories form a mosaic of ambition—one that stretches from the futuristic deserts of Saudi Arabia to the bustling streets and beaches of Lagos, and onward into the ateliers, boardrooms, and design houses of the world. They suggest a shared lesson: cities and cultures, when shaped by bold leadership and timeless vision, can become more than centers of commerce. They can become symbols of identity, engines of creativity, and blueprints for a new global future.