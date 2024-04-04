A delegation from Africa-focused oil and gas upstream company Afentra has joined the African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energy 2024 conference – Africa’s premier event for the energy sector – scheduled for November 4 – 8 in Cape Town. The delegation will be led by a team of executives including CEO Paul McDade, COO Ian Cloke and CFO Anastasia Deulina.

Afentra is expanding its portfolio in Africa, with recent acquisitions in Angola adding to the company’s production capacity. Currently, Afentra holds an 18% interest in Block 3/05 and a 5.33% stake in Block 3/05A, which achieved a combined gross production rate of 20,180 barrels of oil per day in 2023. Afentra is working with Angolan national oil company Sonangol to complete the purchase of an additional 12% interest in Block 3/05 and a 16% interest in Block 3/05A from international energy company Azule Energy, demonstrating its commitment to sustainable energy and economic growth in the country. During AEW: Invest in African Energy, the Afentra executives are expected to provide insight into the company’s investment and project pipeline.

AEW: Invest in African Energy is the platform of choice for project operators, financiers, technology providers and government, and has emerged as the official place to sign deals in African energy. Visit www.AECWeek.com for more information about this exciting event.

With a strategy to build a material diverse portfolio of mid-life producing assets that provide scope to optimize production and reduce emissions, Afentra holds exploration and production licenses in Angola and Somaliland. By acquiring assets that no longer fit the portfolio of major companies, Afentra aims to optimize, redevelop and extend the lives of assets in a safe and productive manner.

In Angola, Afentra sold its first cargo for the year of 450,000 barrels of crude oil in February 2024, showcasing its commitment to position the country as a global energy supplier. Afentra is in the final stages of acquiring stakes in multiple blocks, including KON 15, KON 19, Block 3/05, Block 305A and Block 23, highlighting its commitment to driving fresh investments to unlock Angola’s energy potential. The company is also conducting light well interventions to boost the current gross average production of 23,700 barrels of oil per day in blocks 3/05 and 305A.

In Somaliland, Afentra is conducting extensive studies and drilling campaigns to formulate a development plan for the Odewayne Block – where the company holds a 34% interest. The Odewayne block is an undeveloped frontier asset. The block offers convenient resource commercialization owing to its strategic location and proximity to Somaliland’s Berbera Deepwater port.

“Africa’s oil and gas resources are going to play a crucial role in driving the continent’s industrialization and ensuring a just energy transition. Afentra plays a pivotal role in advancing the growth of Africa’s energy market. Investment and expertise of Afentra are pivotal in the energy transition era as Africa maps a roadmap that aligns with its socioeconomic development plans” stated NJ Ayuk, the Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.

Afentra is dedicated to being a reliable partner for the continent by fostering a fair and inclusive energy transition for Africa through optimal exploration, development, and monetization of its abundant oil and gas resources. With over 600 million people in Africa living in energy poverty, the continent's 125.3 billion barrels of proven crude oil and 620 trillion cubic feet of proven gas reserves are crucial for electrification and industrialization, offering substantial returns on investments for reliable investors and development partners such as Afentra. AEW: Invest in African Energy 2024 represents a strategic platform for Afentra executives to connect with African projects and policymakers, laying the foundation for new deals to be signed.