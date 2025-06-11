The Nata-Gweta Block Beef Producers have been urged to invest in compliance, certification, and quality assurance frameworks that meet both regional and international standards. This would enable them to take advantage of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which presents significant opportunities for Botswana’s beef sector and the livelihoods it supports.

Officiating at the Nata-Gweta Block Beef Producers Association (NGBBPA) Farmer Field Day in Zoroga Village on Saturday, 24 May, FAO Representative in Botswana, Carla Mucavi, emphasized the importance of preparing local farmers to meet these standards and fully benefit from a market of over 1.3 billion potential consumers.

Mucavi noted that although agriculture currently contributes less than 2% to Botswana’s GDP, it sustains over 80% of rural households and remains one of the nation’s most culturally and economically significant sectors. “The beef industry is not just about commerce; it is a symbol of national pride and rural resilience,” she said.

She commended the NGBBPA for uniting communal and ranch-based farmers into a strategic alliance that advocates for improved market access, enhanced animal health services, sustainable rangeland management, and the revitalization of Botswana’s cattle industry.

Importantly, Mucavi challenged prevailing narratives about rural vulnerability. “Farmers must not be viewed merely as victims of climate change, but as proactive agents of transformation,” she said. “FAO remains steadfast in supporting Botswana’s transition to climate-smart agriculture, strengthening early warning systems, and promoting sustainable land and water management.”

She highlighted the worsening impacts of climate change in Botswana, including prolonged and more frequent droughts, erratic rainfall, and rising temperatures, all of which contribute to declining soil fertility, reduced water availability, and increased risks of crop failure and livestock losses.

Beyond the climate conversation, Mucavi highlighted the urgent need to rebrand agriculture as an engine of youth empowerment and women’s inclusion. “Agriculture must be repositioned as a pathway to entrepreneurship and wealth creation, not a sector of last resort,” she asserted. She further added that young people and women bring digital skills, creativity, and bold thinking, appealing to stakeholders to create platforms, mentorship, access to land, finance, and training to help them realize their full potential.

NGBBPA Chairperson Gosata Mosweu echoed her sentiments, sharing that the association had recently secured an 18-hectare farm to establish a livestock feed production and packaging facility as part of a broader value addition initiative. This, he noted, would reduce dependency on external feed sources and enhance local production capacity.

The association is working closely with the Ministry of Lands and Agriculture and the Botswana University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (BUAN) to acquire skills in fodder production and innovative agricultural techniques. “We are also building strong networks with crop producers in the region and commercial farmers in Pandamatenga to source raw materials,” said Mosweu. “We welcome FAO’s continued support as we strive to build resilience and sustainability within our block.”

Representing the Ministry of Lands and Agriculture, Obert Mabuta, the District Agricultural Coordinator for the Tutume District, emphasized the importance of selective breeding for climate adaptation and productivity. He urged farmers to focus on livestock breeds that yield higher returns and can withstand the region’s harsh conditions.

He also stressed the need for sustainable pastoral practices. “Yes, the rains have been good this year,” he said, “but they also bring other challenges such as increased wildlife movement. We must remain vigilant develop firebreaks, raise community awareness, and prioritize environmental protection to safeguard food security.”

Mabuta applauded the association for organizing networking platforms where farmers share knowledge and gain practical skills. “These sessions are invaluable in building capacity and confidence among producers,” he concluded.

The Nata-Gweta Block Beef Producers Association (NGBBPA), established in 2007, hosts its annual Farmer Field Day in Zoroga Village, Tutume District. The event brings together both communal and ranch-based farmers to promote improved market access, enhanced animal health services, sustainable rangeland management, and the revitalization of Botswana’s cattle industry. The event was attended by community leaders from the region, farmers and private sector operating the in the agriculture sector.