The Ad Hoc Committee to Investigate Allegations made by SAPS KwaZulu-Natal provincial head Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi is scheduled to meet tomorrow to continue to hear from Minister Senzo Mchunu’s main submission. The meeting will be in Parliament and will be live streamed on YouTube. Documents for the committee can be found on: https://www.parliament.gov.za/ad-hoc-committee-gen-mkhwanazis-allegations Details of the meeting are as follows: Date: Tuesday, 21 October 2025 Time: 9:00 Venue: Committee Room M46, Ground Floor, Marks Building, Parliament Parliamentary committees are open to the media and the public. Journalists wishing to cover these meetings (including receiving links to virtual meetings) should send their cellphone numbers to Mlindi Mpindi on email mmpindi@parliament.gov.za for inclusion in the Parliamentary Communications Services WhatsApp Group, where such information is shared. Journalists must send these requests using their official email addresses (no private emails). Members of the public may follow sittings live on Parliament TV (DStv Channel 408), via live stream on Parliament YouTube channel and Twitter page on the links below. You may subscribe to the Parliament YouTube channel to receive instant notification of live feeds.

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.