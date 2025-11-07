The Ad Hoc Committee investigating allegations made by the SAPS KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Head, Lt Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, has concluded hearing evidence from the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC), led by Adv Andrea Johnson.

Adv Johnson’s testimony covered issues including alleged corruption in SAPS procurement processes, the role of Crime Intelligence (CI) within the criminal justice system, allegations made by Lt Gen Mkhwanazi against IDAC, the charges against General Dumisani Khumalo, and the referral of cases involving CI officials to IDAC.

Adv Johnson also addressed allegations concerning Mr Brian Padayachee, her husband’s employment within CI, and ongoing IDAC investigations into Mr Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

Committee members questioned Adv Johnson about her reference to “insinuations pertaining to the husband of the Head of IDAC working for CI,” a matter first raised during testimony by former Minister of Police, General Bheki Cele. Members further sought clarity on her involvement in the interview panel that appointed her husband.

Adv Johnson said the insinuations were intended to cast doubt on IDAC’s integrity in the arrests of General Khumalo and his CI colleagues. She explained that while her husband serves in CI at the rank of Brigadier, they do not discuss work-related matters due to the sensitive nature of their respective roles. Furthermore, she said they always maintained professional boundaries to protect the integrity of their work. However, she acknowledged that, in hindsight, she should have recused herself completely from her husband’s interview process.

Committee members also questioned Adv Johnson extensively about the arrests of General Khumalo and other CI officials. She rejected General Mkhwanazi’s claim that IDAC’s actions were intended to disrupt the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT), noting that IDAC only became aware of General Khumalo’s role as PKTT coordinator on 6 July 2025.

Adv Johnson said cases referred by Mr Adams revealed how the Head of CI and senior managers allegedly manipulated systems for private gain. She said evidence shows that General Khumalo and his co-accused strategically placed individuals within CI to unlawfully access funding. Their token appointments did not prevent these acts, as IDAC found when reviewing the matter holistically.

It was reported that Mr Adams possessed classified information, and the circumstances under which he obtained this information were not explained. The committee further noted that it had not received all relevant documents related to these investigations and requested that the outstanding information be submitted as soon as possible.

On the investigation into Mr Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, Adv Johnson told the committee that IDAC received a referral from SAPS on 16 February 2025 to probe alleged corruption in a SAPS tender awarded to Mr Matlala. She added that General Mkhwanazi’s public claims had compromised the confidentiality of this ongoing investigation. She said the 6 July 2025 media exposé has forced IDAC to make certain disclosures despite the potential risks to the investigation.

Committee members further engaged Adv Johnson on the absence of an oversight mechanism for IDAC’s operations. She informed to the committee that President Cyril Ramaphosa had appointed retired Judge Takalani Joseph Raulinga as IDAC Inspecting Judge on 11 October 2025 for a five-year term.

The committee will reconvene on Tuesday, 11 November 2025, to hear evidence from the Head of the National Prosecuting Authority, Adv Shamila Batohi.



