As major energy projects advance across the MSGBC region, nations are gearing up for the next phase of development. The upcoming MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2025 conference and exhibition – taking place in Dakar from December 8-10 – will not only showcase emerging opportunities but connect global finance to regional projects. Key executives from across Africa’s investment, financial services and infrastructure space will participate at the event, underscoring renewed confidence in MSGBC energy opportunities.

Speakers include Sadio Wade, Vice President of Energy Infrastructure at Actis; Antoine John Esther, COO-West and Central Africa at the Trade Development Bank (TDB); and Aïda Mbaye, Senior Manager-Strategy, Performance Group. Their participation highlights MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2025’s role as the premier forum for investment, partnership and project development in the region and is expected to unlock new opportunities for strengthened capital expenditure and partnerships.

TDB recently advanced several initiatives to drive capital towards Africa’s frontier oil and gas markets. In October, the financial institution partnered with the Angola Sovereign Wealth Fund to create the Angola Export and Trade Development Facility, mobilizing capital for strategic sectors including logistics, agro-industry and regional integration. Operating in eastern and southern Africa, TDB plays a critical role in fostering trade, regional integration and sustainable development through the provision of trade finance, project and infrastructure finance, asset management and business advisory services. In April 2024, the bank signed a MoU to foster collaboration in the financing of trade and development in Senegal. The agreement establishes a framework for encouraging collaboration and sustainable economic growth in energy, infrastructure, healthcare, education, financial institutions, agriculture and food security.

Meanwhile, Actis has been a key player in renewable energy in the MSGBC region. Through its former portfolio company Lekela Power, Actis developed the 159 MW Taiba N’Diaye wind farm in Senegal, which reached full commercial operation in 2021 and now supplies electricity to more than two million people. Actis successfully exited Lekela in March 2023, transferring ownership to Infinity Power, while maintaining its focus on sustainable infrastructure investment and long-term development in the region.

Performances Group supports energy and infrastructure projects across the MSGBC region with strategic, operational and project performance services. The company works closely with local stakeholders to optimize management, investment efficiency, improve operational delivery and support infrastructure and industrial development within complex regional markets.

“Actis, TDB and Performances Group continue to demonstrate leadership in advancing energy and infrastructure development across the MSGBC region and we are pleased to welcome Sadio Wade, Antoine John Esther and Aïda Mbaye to this year’s program,” states Sandra Jeque, Events and Project Director, Energy Capital&Power.