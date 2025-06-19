Accor (www.Group.Accor.com), a world-leading hospitality group, has announced the signing of Novotel Victoria Falls, a landmark project set within Victoria Falls – a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World.

The agreement, signed during the Future Hospitality Summit (FHS) Africa, marks Accor’s market entry into Zimbabwe, leveraging a first-mover advantage in one of Africa’s most iconic destinations and underscoring the Group’s commitment to pioneering development in emerging markets.

Scheduled to open in 2028, the 111-key new-build property will be developed under a management agreement with Eagle Real Estate Investment Trust, a Development REIT focused on high-quality assets across tourism, hospitality, health, retail, and residential sectors.

Located in the Eagle Heights precinct, in a prime location overlooking the Masuwe River, the hotel will blend natural beauty with Novotel’s modern, family-friendly hospitality. Guests will enjoy a thoughtfully designed experience, with facilities including an outdoor swimming pool, kids’ club, all-day dining restaurant, and destination bar - designed to meet the needs of modern travellers seeking comfort, connection, and local discovery.

Known locally as Mosi-oa-Tunya or “The Smoke That Thunders”, Victoria Falls is not only a dramatic natural wonder but also a world-renowned hub for adventure tourism, offering white-water rafting, bungee jumping, and scenic helicopter flights.

“This signing represents a bold step forward in our development strategy for Sub-Saharan Africa,” said Maya Ziade, Chief Development Officer, Premium, Midscale&Economy Division, Middle East, Africa&Türkiye at Accor. “Victoria Falls is one of the world’s most extraordinary destinations, and we are proud to bring the Novotel brand experience to Zimbabwe for the very first time. As a first mover, we see this project as a gateway to long-term sustainable growth in the country.”

The signing signals a strategic entry for Accor into a destination with growing regional and domestic tourism and a limited presence of global hotel brands.

Bevin Ngara, Managing Director of Eagle Asset Managers, the Eagle REIT Fund Managers, added: “We are delighted to partner with Accor to bring an international standard of hospitality to Victoria Falls. This project reflects our vision of investing in transformative developments that elevate tourism and deliver value to local communities and investors alike.”

Novotel, with over 590 hotels across 68 countries and 180+ more in the pipeline, champions balanced living for both business travellers and families. As the first internationally branded Novotel in Zimbabwe, the hotel will meet the rising demand for high-quality yet accessible accommodation in Victoria Falls supporting the city’s evolution into a year-round destination for families, nature lovers, and adventure seekers.

About Accor:

Accor is a world-leading hospitality group offering stays and experiences across more than 110 countries with over 5,600 hotels and resorts, 10,000 bars&restaurants, wellness facilities and flexible workspaces. The Group has one of the industry’s most diverse hospitality ecosystems, encompassing more than 45 hotel brands from luxury to economy, as well as Lifestyle, with Ennismore. ALL Accor, the booking platform and loyalty program embodies the Accor promise during and beyond the hotel stay and gives its members access to unique experiences. Accor is focused on driving positive action through business ethics, responsible tourism, environmental sustainability, community engagement, diversity, and inclusivity. Accor’s mission is reflected in the Group’s purpose: Pioneering the art of responsible hospitality, connecting cultures, with heartfelt care. Founded in 1967, Accor SA is headquartered in France. Included in the CAC 40 index, the Group is publicly listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACCYY) in the United States. For more information, please visit www.Group.Accor.com.

About Eagle Real Estate Investment Trust (Eagle REIT):

Eagle REIT is Zimbabwe’s first dollar-denominated Development REIT focusing on developing high-impact real estate assets across the hospitality, healthcare, and residential sectors. It is also the first REIT to be listed on the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX), a member of the International Financial Services Center. The REIT is managed by Eagle Asset Management, a licensed investment manager and a subsidiary of Zimre Holdings Limited.