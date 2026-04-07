As distributed energy resources (DERs) scale rapidly across Africa and globally, the pressure to design safe, compliant and grid-stable protection systems has never been greater. ABB, a global leader in electrification solutions for the energy transition, is meeting this challenge head-on with its Application Configurator.

The Application Configurator is a free tool that enables engineers to generate a complete, validated bill of materials for grid-feeding protection systems in minutes rather than hours.

In an exclusive interview with ESI Africa (published by VUKA Group), 3 experts unpack how DER is reshaping the electricity network and how a smart solution makes the connection quick and manageable.

DERs are reshaping the grid — and testing its limits

Rising DER penetration is fundamentally reshaping grid dynamics and challenging existing infrastructure. Grid-feeding protection (which prevents faults and islanding) is increasingly difficult to implement given the diversity of grid codes, architectures and regional standards. Designing flexible, adaptive solutions is now essential to maintaining grid stability while keeping projects on schedule.

Africa’s energy transition: opportunity and complexity

South Africa exemplifies both the scale of opportunity and the complexity of the challenge. The country is integrating a rapidly growing installed base of distributed energy resources into an already strained electricity grid. Grid connection capacity has long been a bottleneck, but a major national upgrade programme — encompassing new long-distance transmission lines and expanded large-scale transformer capacity — is now underway. This decade-long effort aims to ease severe congestion, address structural capacity constraints, and lower barriers to connecting new renewable projects.

Although national loadshedding has been suspended since late March 2024, load reduction remains common in areas where local networks risk overloading. In this environment, grid-feeding protection systems play a critical role: they help stabilise installations during periods of high stress and protect vulnerable infrastructure from failure.

Why automatic disconnection is non-negotiable

When DERs remain connected during a grid fault, they can amplify the problem rather than help contain it. If a localised grid issue occurs while DERs continue feeding power into an unstable system, what begins as a minor disturbance can escalate into a major disruption. Grid-feeding protection systems detect voltage and frequency deviations instantly, isolating DERs before cascade failures can develop — protecting both grid stability and worker safety.

Application Configurator: from hours to minutes

Selecting the right products for a grid-feeding system has traditionally been a time-consuming and error-prone process, requiring engineers to cross-reference extensive datasheets, technical catalogues and multiple product families. ABB’s Application Configurator fundamentally changes this workflow.

Through a guided four-step process, the tool automatically proposes the optimal electrical architecture based on project-specific parameters — including grid code standards, generation power, backup and interface devices, inverter details, short-circuit levels, and connection configuration. It draws on ABB’s full product portfolio and built-in engineering expertise to recommend protection devices, interface relays, disconnecting devices, surge protection, accessories, and communication or monitoring options.

The configurator automatically verifies selectivity, protection coordination, short-circuit withstand ratings, interface protection requirements, and component compatibility — significantly reducing the risk of mis-sizing or design errors. Users retain full flexibility to adjust quantities, swap components, or add accessories at any stage, with recommendations updating instantly. The output is a complete, validated bill of materials tailored to the specific project.

Free access for all engineers

Application Configurator is available at no cost to any engineer or project team, whether existing ABB customers or those new to ABB solutions. Users simply create an account, input their project details, and begin configuring immediately. No prior ABB relationship is required.

Upcoming webinar: design grid-feeding protection systems

ABB is hosting a webinar on 15 April 2026 demonstrating how Application Configurator simplifies and accelerates the design of compliant grid-feeding protection systems. The session will cover how the tool ensures safety, grid stability, availability, and power continuity across a range of project types.

Date: 15 April 2026

Times: 9:00 AM CET or 16:00 CET

Registration: (http://apo-opa.co/4ee7ITM)

About the experts:

Flurina Heuberger is Solution Product Manager at ABB Electrification, focusing on business strategy and innovation in the Solar, BESS, and Hydrogen sectors.

Maciej Maselek is Functional Analyst for the Application Configurator at ABB Electrification, where he ensures a seamless user experience and efficient application configuration.

Elvis Khumalo is Product Marketing Specialist for Low Voltage Products at ABB Electrification in South Africa, specialising in motor control, protection products, and solutions across industry segments.

About VUKA Group:

VUKA Group connects people and organisations across Africa’s energy, mining, mobility, green economy, and retail sectors through events, content, and strategic networking. Venture partners to The Global Trust Project and leaders of NPO Go Green Africa. www.WeAreVUKA.com

About ESI Africa:

ESI Africa is Africa’s trusted power, energy, water, and utility multimedia platform, delivering technical developments and industry analysis in print and digital formats since 1996. The platform connects readers and solution providers across Africa’s energy and utility transformation. www.ESI-Africa.com