“Information is the backbone of communication. When the public lacks accurate information, rumors and misinformation can quickly spread and create conflict.”

This warning from civil society leader Bol Deng Bol reflects growing concern among community leaders in South Sudan’s Jonglei, where peace actors are intensifying efforts to counter hate speech and strengthen peaceful coexistence between communities.

A dialogue supported by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) is geared towards reducing hostilities between Nuer internally displaced persons (IDPs) and Dinka host communities in Bor.

“The idea is to build trust and have constructive engagements that strengthen unity and social cohesion among those who have traditional grievances. If underlying drivers of conflict are addressed, communities will feel encouraged to resolve disputes peacefully” explained Khalif Farah, Civil Affairs Team Leader, UNMISS Bor.

The initiative also focuses on encouraging joint activities that bring together youth, local authorities, and community leaders.

For their part, youth leaders in Bor say they are playing an active role in strengthening communication between communities. “We are validating what we discussed over the past two days,” said Thon Jacob Kuany, speaking on behalf of Bor youth representatives. “The aim is to produce a final document that will guide everyone involved in the peace activities.”

According to Mr. Kuany, youth groups are developing a communication framework that will assign focal points along different routes to improve coordination and prevent misunderstandings that could escalate tensions. This framework will also guide participation in upcoming peace initiatives, including a planned marathon intended to promote unity among communities.

Another recommendation: the formation of joint peace committees representing different ethnic groups across Bor town, as well as measures to support youth engagement and strengthen community policing.

Access to reliable information will remain critical in the bid to prevent rumors and hate speech, particularly during times of political tension, say civil society representatives, who also emphasized the need to protect civic space and press freedom.

Organizers are hopeful that candid and constructive conversations will help reduce violence by strengthening early warning mechanisms and improving coordination between community leaders, youth groups, and local authorities. But, as community leaders point out, lasting stability in Jonglei will depend on communities themselves taking ownership of reconciliation efforts and rejecting messages of division.

The programme comes amid concerns about a potential spillover of tensions following clashes in neighboring counties such as Pigi, Ayod, Nyirol, Uror, and Akobo.