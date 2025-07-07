In a landmark moment for public health and environmental stewardship, AU-IBAR and Africa CDC have jointly launched two pivotal strategies: the One Health Zoonotic Disease Prevention and Control Strategy (2025–2030) and the Africa CDC Strategic Framework on Climate Change and Health (2025–2029). These frameworks mark a unified, cross-sectoral approach to tackling the interlinked challenges of zoonotic disease and climate change on the continent.

Speaking at the launch in Addis Ababa, Dr. Huyam Salih, Director of AU-IBAR, urged stakeholders to move from intention to implementation:

“Let us move beyond declarations—now is the time for united, cross-sectoral action. I call on all stakeholders to embrace the One Health Strategy as a continental imperative. Together, we must forge a new era of health security, where animal, human, and environmental health are protected as one. Africa’s resilience depends on it, and our future demands it.”

The strategies were developed through a collaborative, evidence-based process engaging Member States, Regional Economic Communities (RECs), technical partners, and civil society. The goal is clear: to build a resilient Africa that manages risks proactively rather than reactively.

The Deputy Director General of Africa CDC emphasized that the time for talk is over:

“These frameworks are more than strategy documents; they are Africa’s collective commitment to protecting our people, our ecosystems, and our future. We must move from rhetoric to results. The time to act is now, and the responsibility rests with all of us.”

Adding to the sense of urgency, Ethiopia’s Minister of Health reminded participants of the interconnectedness of Africa’s well-being:

“Our health, ecosystems, and economies are deeply intertwined. We cannot protect one without investing in all. This is a call for action, not another declaration.”

With over 75% of emerging human diseases originating from animals, and climate change exacerbating health risks, the new strategies offer a roadmap to strengthen surveillance, improve early warning systems, and integrate public, animal, and environmental health responses.

These frameworks serve as a rallying cry to governments, RECs, donors, research institutions, and civil society organizations to come together under a shared vision. As the continent faces an increasingly uncertain health landscape, these strategies offer not just guidance, but hope—and demand decisive, coordinated action.