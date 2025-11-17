Thousands of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across Nigeria and the African continent can now gain critical AI and digital skills to expand their businesses and trade continent-wide. Google and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat have launched the ‘AfCFTA Digital Inclusion&Entrepreneurship Programme,’ a new, free training initiative powered by the Google Hustle Academy.

Small businesses are the backbone of Africa’s economy, generating nearly 80% of jobs across the continent. This programme is designed to close the digital skills gap by providing entrepreneurs with AI-powered solutions and localized training that addresses the real-world demands of today’s market. The initiative will build on the success of the Google Hustle Academy, which has supported over 18,000 SMEs across Africa since 2022.

H.E. Wamkele Mene, Secretary-General of the AfCFTA Secretariat, commented on the partnership’s significance. “The Programme aligns with the transformative goal of the AfCFTA, particularly outlined in the Protocol on Digital Trade and the Protocol on Women and Youth in Trade, to position MSMEs, women, youth, persons with disabilities, rural farmers, and other stakeholders as key drivers and beneficiaries of the AfCFTA. It is the demonstration of our commitment to fostering digital inclusion and empowering MSMEs to trade under the AfCFTA using digital technologies.”

“Technology is a powerful equalizer, and this partnership is about providing thousands of African entrepreneurs with the practical tools and knowledge to unlock new opportunities,” said Charles Murito, Google's Regional Director for Government Affairs and Public Policy in Sub-Saharan Africa. “By focusing on critical areas like AI, e-commerce, and cross-border trade, we're helping to build a more connected and prosperous digital ecosystem across the continent. This is a testament to our ongoing commitment to Africa's vibrant and dynamic business community."

A Curriculum for Continental Growth

The training focuses on action-oriented learning through three core modules, and will be delivered in English, French, Arabic, and Portuguese to ensure accessibility for entrepreneurs across Africa.

Cross-Border Digital Trade: Co-created with the AfCFTA Secretariat, this module turns policy into practice. Entrepreneurs will learn to find new markets, adapt products, and master the logistics of cross-border payments and shipping.

Cloud for Small Businesses: This module focuses on using cloud tools to boost efficiency and cut costs. Participants get hands-on training with Google Workspace for teamwork and Google Cloud for secure operations.

AI for Productivity: This module provides practical skills to scale a business using AI. Entrepreneurs will learn to use tools like Google Gemini to automate tasks, create marketing content, and analyze customer data.

UpSkill Universe, a leading digital skills training provider, will manage the programme delivery. "Entrepreneurs across Africa are already driving change. We recognise the challenges they face, from the rise of AI to shifting customer behaviours," said Gori Yahaya, CEO of UpSkill Universe. "This collaboration ensures we can equip businesses with the practical tools and technologies they need to grow, scale, and thrive.”

Eligibility and Application Details

Applications for the programme are now open. The initiative is designed for SMEs that have been in operation for at least six months and are based in selected AfCFTA member states, including Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Ghana, Cameroon, Senegal, Togo, Côte d’Ivoire, Rwanda, Mauritius, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Namibia, Zambia, Angola, Mozambique, Egypt, Tunisia, and Morocco.

Training is scheduled to begin in November, 2025, and will run in 25 cohorts through June 2026.

Interested SMEs can find more information and apply by visiting: https://apo-opa.co/47MJNY8

