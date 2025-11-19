From November 19 to 20, 2025, the AFRICA24 Group (https://Africa24TV.com) will provide exceptional coverage of the 46th Ministerial Conference of La Francophonie. This conference, chaired by Louise Mushikiwabo, Secretary General of La Francophonie, will be held under the theme: ‘30 years after Beijing: the contribution of women in the French-speaking world.’

This 46th Ministerial Conference of La Francophonie aims to define concrete ways to strengthen the impact of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF), to intervene more effectively where other multilateral bodies struggle to act, and to better reflect the priorities expressed by its 90 member states and governments.

46th Ministerial Conference of La Francophonie: a major event in two stages:

19 November : Opening session of the Ministerial Conference

Opening session of the Ministerial Conference 20 November : Closed-door meeting of ministers from full member states and governments, and closing ceremony

About the 46th Ministerial Conference of La Francophonie:

The 46th Ministerial Conference of La Francophonie (CMF), which will be held for the first time in Rwanda on 19 and 20 November 2025 at the Kigali Conference Centre, will be preceded on 18 November by the 132nd session of the Permanent Council of La Francophonie (CPF). This meeting will provide an opportunity to take stock of the -term review of the 2023-2026 four-year programme, adopt the OIF's budget and guidelines, and reaffirm, through the Kigali Appeal, the collective commitment to gender equality, the economic empowerment of women and the recognition of their central role in the sustainable development of the French-speaking world. At the closing ceremony, the presidency of the CMF will be handed over from France to Cambodia, marking a new step towards a more united, inclusive Francophonie that is resolutely focused on concrete action.

The Africa24 Group 360° coverage and global broadcasting to 120 million households

Watch ‘46th Ministerial Conference of La Francophonie’ live, on replay and on demand on all your screens at :

AFRICA24 in French (channel 249) et AFRICA24 English (channel 254) of the Canal+ Africa bundle

(channel 249) et (channel 254) of the On myafrica24 Africa's first HD streaming platform.

Africa's first HD streaming platform. On https://Africa24TV.com which offers you a full access to all our programmes.

Africa24 Group, Transforming Africa Together.

Contact:

Communication Department

Africa24 Group

Gaëlle Stella Oyono

Email : onana@africa24tv.com

Tél. : +237 691 30 03 40

Social Media:

@ africa24tv

About the Africa24 Group:

Launched in 2009, the Africa 24 Group is the continent's leading TV and digital media publisher, with four full HD channels broadcast in the major cable packages. A leader among decision-makers and senior executives on the continent, Africa24 in French and Africa24 English, the Group is the pioneer and leader in African news channels. Africa24 has strengthened this leadership through sport with Africa24 Sport, Africa's leading channel dedicated to sports news and competitions, and Africa24 Infinity, the first channel dedicated to creative industries that showcase the creative genius of African youth in art, culture, music, fashion, design and more.…

The leading audiovisual brand on the continent, the AFRICA24 Group has four full HD television channels, each a leader in its segment :

AFRICA24 TV : Leading French-language source for African news, published by AMedia

: Leading French-language source for African news, published by AMedia AFRICA24 English : Leading African news source exclusively in English.

: Leading African news source exclusively in English. AFRICA24 Infinity : The creative talent channel dedicated to music, art and culture.

: The creative talent channel dedicated to music, art and culture. AFRICA24 Sport : Leading sports and competition news channel.

The AFRICA24 Group publishes myafrica24 (Google store and App Store), the world's first HD streaming platform in Africa available on all screens (television, tablet, smartphone, computers) ... More than 120 million households have access to Africa24 Group channels through major operators such as Canal+, Bouygues, Orange, Bell, etc., and more than 8 million subscribers on various digital platforms and social networks.

​https://Africa24TV.com