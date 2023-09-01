The Sub-Regional Office for West Africa of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA/SRO-WA), in partnership with the NTA Africa Network via its Secretariat, the Regional Consortium for Research in Generational Economy (CREG), the Population Reference Bureau (PRB) and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) is organizing from 6 to 8 September 2023 in Somone, Senegal, the 3rd Edition of the NTA (National Transfer Accounts) - AFRICA Conference.

Placed under the theme “Demographic Dividend, Generational Economics and Sustainable Development in Africa: Taking Stock and Building Forward Better 5 years after the adoption of the African Union Roadmap on Demographic Dividend”, the 2023 edition of the NTA Africa Conference aims to create a framework to address population and sustainable development issues in Africa, in the context of multiple crises.

The NTA Africa Conference will be held in a context where Africa is home to an estimated 1.4 billion people in 2023, representing almost 18% of the world’s total population, with an average annual growth rate of 2.3 and total fertility rate of 4.15 births per women against 2.31 at global level. Africa’s population is projected to reach 1.69 and 2.5 billion in 2030 and 2050 respectively (UNDESA, 2022).

Almost 60 per cent of Africa’s population is under the age of 25 (around 864.9 million), making the region the world youngest continent youngest continent. This growth is attributed to high fertility coupled with declining child mortality (City Alliance, 2020. “The Burgeoning Africa Youth Population: Potential or Challenge?”).

Harnessing demographic dividend by responding to the needs of this young population requires appropriate policies and investments in education, employment, health and inclusive governance structures. Such investments would have positive externalities on countries' development.

In West Africa, for instance, investing in youth empowerment can yield important economic return: potential annual gain of $92.2 billion, representing 6.4% of regional GDP at PPP (ECA, 2021).

This 3rd Edition of the NTA-Africa Conference will tackle the imperative of investing in harnessing demographic dividend by investing in the youth. It specially aims to:

carry out an in-depth review of progress made in the implementation of AU 2017 roadmap on demographic dividend; identify synergies and linkages between the generational economy, AU 2017 roadmap on demographic dividend and Agenda 2030 with a specific focus on issues pertinent to Africa; assess the current situation with regards to population dynamics and development in Africa and its subregions; provide a platform for sharing of experiences and stakeholders to brainstorm on mechanism to improve coordination and to track national progress to harness demographic dividends in their respective countries.

The meeting will bring together around 200 participants including researchers and policy makers from across and outside Africa.