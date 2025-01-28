The African Union (AU) theme of the Year for 2025: “Building a united front to advance the cause of justice and payment of reparations to Africans”, will officially be launched by Heads of State and Government during the 38th AU Summit in February 2025.

This theme was decided on by the Heads of State and Government at the 37th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Union held in February 2023 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. In the continuing pursuit of justice and equity, the conversation about reparations has emerged as a critical and transformative dialogue that requires the collective attention and action of Africans and all people of African descent. The scope of this conversation goes beyond historical injustices and into the current fabric of societies around the world.

To ensure that the theme and proposed actions are well understood ahead of the discussions, the AU has prepared a concept note. It notes that the complexities of addressing past wrongs, whether they stem from colonialism, trans-Atlantic enslavement, apartheid or systemic discrimination, necessitate a thorough examination and strategic approach. Having reparations for Africans and the people of African descent offers the AU the opportunity to take leadership on the Africa Reparations Agenda. It will also help to bring together the African citizenry and the African diaspora to build a common and united front, for the cause of justice and payment of reparations to Africans for historical crimes, and mass atrocities committed against Africans and people of African descent, including colonization, apartheid, and genocide.

Additionally, reparations as the theme of the year will further drive momentum generated over the years, for the AU Commission to promote an active AU-wide engagement on the subject of reparations, in close coordination with the AU Member States, Regional Economic Communities (RECs), AU organs such as the African Commission on Human and Peoples Rights, the African Court on Human and People’s Rights, the African Union Commission on International Law, the Pan African Parliament, the African Committee of Experts on the Rights and Welfare of the Child, and the African Union Advisory Board Against Corruption, as well as the United Nations system and other relevant partners.

What Does Reparatory Justice for Africa Entail?

Reparatory justice for Africa can promote healing, equity, and recognition of the rights and contributions of African peoples when defied. It encompasses a range of initiatives aimed at addressing historical injustices stemming from colonization, slavery, and systemic discrimination, including the following:

Historical Acknowledgment: Recognizing and documenting the impacts of colonialism and slavery on African societies is crucial. This includes research and public acknowledgment of the injustices faced by African people over centuries. Financial Reparations: Proposals often include compensatory payments to African nations and communities affected by colonial exploitation. This could also involve investments in infrastructure, education, and healthcare to support economic development. Land Restitution: Addressing issues of land ownership and restitution is essential, especially in countries where land was taken from indigenous populations. This can involve returning land or compensating communities for lost territories. Cultural Preservation: Efforts should be made to restore and promote African cultural heritage that was suppressed or destroyed during colonial times. This includes funding for cultural institutions, education programs, and the return of cultural artifacts. Policy Reforms: Advocating for changes in policies that perpetuate inequality and discrimination is vital. This can include reforms in education, health care, and economic policies that disproportionately affect African communities. International Accountability: Engaging international bodies to hold former colonial powers accountable for their actions can foster a sense of global responsibility. This might involve diplomatic pressure or legal actions at international courts. Community Empowerment: Supporting grassroots movements and empowering local communities to lead their own reparative justice initiatives ensures that solutions are culturally relevant and community driven. Continued Advocacy: Ongoing advocacy and education are essential to maintain momentum and keep the conversation about reparative justice alive. This can involve coalitions, campaigns, and public forums to raise awareness and support for the cause.

